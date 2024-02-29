North Taiwan could see temperatures of 10 C on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — North Taiwan is expected to see temperatures around 10 C on Friday (March 10), while snow might be possible in high mountain areas.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Thursday (Feb. 29) there could be brief afternoon rain in the north and east. Early morning temperatures in central and northern Taiwan were around 15-16 C and 17-19 C in other areas.

Daytime highs in the north will range from 21-23 C, central and eastern regions 24-26 C, and the south 30-31 C.

On Friday, lows in the northern plains will drop to around 10 C, 12 C in the northeast, 13 C in central Taiwan, and 14-16 C in other areas. On Saturday (March 2), the north will range from 10 to 13 C.

From Friday to Saturday, there is a high probability of intermittent and localized rain. The north and northeast are expected to see fewer breaks in the rain, while there could be heavy rain on the north coast of Keelung and northern mountainous regions.

Also on Friday and Saturday, areas north of Tainan, the east (including Orchid Island and Green Island), open coastal areas, as well as Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, are expected to experience strong gusts of around 8 to 10 on the Beaufort scale. Waves in coastal areas are estimated to reach two to four meters in height.

From Friday night until early Saturday morning, mountains above 3,000 to 3,500 m in the central and northern regions may see ice or frost, with a possibility of snow.

On Sunday, highs in the north may reach 18 to 19 C, while other areas may experience temperatures above 20 C.