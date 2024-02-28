Berlin police probe alleged harassment of Israeli ambassador

Berlin police are investigating an incident in which pro-Palestinian activists allegedly harassed Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday without providing details about the incident.

According to media reports, several people intercepted Prosor at a private appointment. A video posted to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows pro-Palestinian activists shouting at Prosor, who is accompanied by bodyguards.

Prosor's security detail prevented anyone from reaching him and escorted him into a building, according to Berlin daily BZ.

Prosor was accused of having blood on his hands. In a video of the scene, the chant "Ron Prosor, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide" can be heard. There was no direct physical contact between Prosor and the demonstrators. The incident is said to have taken place on Tuesday.

'Absolutely unacceptable,' says Berlin mayor

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner condemned the incident and said he was glad the ambassador was not injured.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that people from Israel are personally harassed and threatened," Wegner said."Berlin does not accept hate and incitement and will take action against antisemitism in culture, at universities and everywhere else in Berlin."

Critics of Israel have accused the country, including at the International Court of Justice, of committing genocide against Palestinians in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel strongly denies the accusations.

Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel's military operations in Gaza, according to the Hamas-led Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. Israel says it has killed 10,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel has said its military operation in Gaza is justified self-defense after the worst massacre in Israel's history. On October 7, when Hamas militants and other extremist Palestinian groups attacked Israeli communities on October 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting some 250.

Hamas is regarded as a terrorist organization by Israel, Germany, the United States and several other countries.

dh/sms (dpa, AFP)

