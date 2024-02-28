Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy in Albania to drum up support

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to Albania to co-host a summit with Prime Minister Edi Rama involving leaders from the Balkan region, with talks coming just after the second anniversary since Russia launched its invasion.

Wednesday's talks will focus on defense and political cooperation along with Zelenskyy’s peace formula, according to the Ukrainian leader.

Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry announced that it would be sending a senior diplomat on a trip to Ukraine and Russia in an effort to end the ongoing war.

Here’s a look at the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 28.

Poland considering ‘temporary’ border closure with Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday said that a "temporary" closure of the border with Ukraine was under consideration amid tensions over low-priced Ukrainian grain.

"We are talking with the Ukrainian side about a temporary closure of the border, the cessation in general of trade," the AFP news agency quoted Tusk as telling reporters.

"I will also discuss this with Polish farmers tomorrow. This solution would only be temporary ... and mutually painful," he added.

The EU decided in 2022 to drop tariffs on Ukrainian goods traveling through the bloc by road, however, an accumulation of Ukrainian cereal exports in Poland has led to difficulties for local producers.

"We have a very important problem. We are the most pro-Ukrainian nation when it comes to aid, but we have the biggest problems in Europe resulting from the war," the Reuters news agency quoted Tusk as saying.

He said he was ready to take tough decisions relating to the border in consultation with Ukraine.

Polish farmers have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine and, on Sunday, train carriages carrying Ukrainian corn were prised open and tons of grain spilled onto rail tracks.

Kyiv has called on Warsaw to put an end to "impunity" over the "acts of vandalism."

China sending special envoy to Ukraine, Russia

China on Wednesday announced that it would be sending senior diplomat Li Hui on a trip to Ukraine and Russia to discuss the two-year-old war.

Li will meet with EU representatives in Brussels and will also travel to Poland, France and Germany in a trip announced by China's Foreign Ministry.

"Over the past two years, we have never given up our peace efforts and never stopped advocating for dialogue," said the spokesperson for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning.

China's Foreign Ministry described the upcoming visit as "the second round of shuttle diplomacy to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis."

In February 2023, China presented a position paper on the war in Ukraine, calling for respect for sovereignty, a cease-fire, and the resumption of peace negotiations.

Critics have accused China of supporting Russia, with the neighbors ramping up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years.

Zelenskyy in Albania for talks with leaders from the region

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy He has traveled to Albania to co-host a summit with Prime Minister Edi Rama and meet with several regional leaders as he looks for continued support in the face of Russia's invasion, now into its third year.

Zelenskyy said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he was in Tirana and would meet "Ukraine's unwavering friend, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and attend the Ukraine-South-East Europe summit."

Zelenskyy said they would discuss defense and political cooperation, support for his 10-point peace plan, and security agreements.

Leaders from across the Balkans — including Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani — were expected to attend the summit in Tirana, according to organizers.

Albania's Foreign Minister said on Tuesday that Zelenskyy's visit was "a pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression."

Albania has been a NATO member since 2009. Rama has been vocal in his support of Ukraine.

kb/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)