Taiwan slams Serbian president over China remarks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) slammed Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Wednesday (Feb. 28) over comments he made in an interview with Chinese media.

The leader of the Balkans nation told CGTN Monday (Feb. 26) that “Taiwan is China.” He said that what Beijing wanted to do with Taiwan was a matter of China’s sovereignty, Tai Sounds reported.

MOFA countered in a statement Wednesday that Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country, and that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) had never controlled it.

No remark twisting the situation could obscure the objective truth about Taiwan’s international status, MOFA said. The ministry emphasized that the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections had once again shown that Taiwan was a stable and mature democracy.

Vucic earlier hinted that Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) was planning to visit Serbia this year for his first trip to Europe in four years.