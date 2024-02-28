Taiwan launches tourism service center in Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Administration has launched a tourism service center in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The opening is part of Taiwan’s efforts to welcome 12 million visitors in 2024. Over the past year, 6.48 million travelers from overseas visited Taiwan, compared to 11 million per year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s “Taiwan Day” at the Central Park shopping mall featured a movie by travel blogger Kadek Arini reporting on her visit to Taiwan. She sang the praises of Sun Moon Lake, Taipei City’s Ximending area, and the mountain village of Jiufen, per CNA.

The new office will not only promote Taiwan’s sights to the Indonesian public but also help local tour operators design new itineraries, Chou Ting-chang (周廷彰), the deputy director-general of the Tourism Administration, told the event.

With more than 270 million inhabitants, Indonesia is a prime target for Taiwan to attract more visitors, according to Chou. The location of the new service center inside the mall will make it easier for locals to obtain information about Taiwan.

In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, 229,960 Indonesians visited Taiwan. In 2023, the figure bounced back to 202,000, or 88% of the previous level, he said.