228 Massacre commemorated with free concert in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A free, outdoor concert is being held at Liberty Square in Taipei on Wednesday (Feb. 28), headlined by popular singer Enno Cheng (鄭宜農), along with indie bands Crescent Lament (恆月三途) and PoTo Hardware Store (宝島材料行).

The musical program goes from 4 to 10 p.m. and is accompanied by exhibitions and speeches to educate the public about the 228 Massacre. Large crowds are expected at the annual free outdoor concert now in its 12th year, per the event's Facebook page.

On Feb. 28, 1947, the KMT government opened fire on demonstrators following a dispute between a cigarette vendor and authorities. The incident was the beginning of the KMT’s military dictatorship, during which time tens of thousands of civilians were arbitrarily imprisoned, disappeared, or killed.





Using music to heal the wounds of the 228 Massacre. (Facebook, Gongsheng Music Festival)

Billed as the Gongshen Music Festival (共生音樂節), the event has activity areas to educate the public about the 228 Massacre. Family members of 228 victims have also been invited onstage to share their family stories.

In addition, 27 NGOs will participate in a marketplace, educating the public about important issues ranging from human rights, gender equality, migrant worker rights, labor unions, and the environment. Publications, along with other items like handouts and stickers, will be available to raise the visibility of these NGOs.

Music, however, will take center stage, with Enno Cheng the highlight of the festival. Cheng is a singer-songwriter who has dabbled in film as an actress. In 2023, Cheng won "Best Female Singer in Taiwanese" and "Best Album in Taiwanese" at the Golden Melody Awards.

Another festival highlight is Crescent Lament, a sort of nu-metal hybrid band with pounding drums and bass. The band also makes use of traditional instruments such as the erhu to create a distinctly Taiwanese sound. The band formed in 2007 and is similar to the better-known black metal act, Chthonic.

Earlier in the day, PoTo Hardware Store will offer synthesizer-led pop rock with a male singer who belts funky melodies in a mix of Taiwanese and English. The band has a youthful appeal and an easy flow of music that is sure to get the crowd rocking.

The event is hosted by the Taiwan Youth Association for Transitional Justice. The organization is dedicated to educating the public about the 228 massacre and bringing political parties together to acknowledge transitional justice. By hosting events such as concerts, film screenings, and lectures, the group hopes to mend the wounds of Taiwanese history.

For more information, please refer to the festival's Facebook page.