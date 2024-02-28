Taiwan delegation attends banquet in Japan sister city

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Lo Ta-sheng (羅達生) attended a banquet hosted by Kumamoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday (Feb. 27).

In a press release, the Kaohsiung City government said the delegation attended the KCCI's “traditional Taiwanese cuisine banquet,” CNA reported. The KCCI invited Taiwanese chefs to present Taiwanese dishes, attracting over 300 people from industry in Kumamoto Prefecture.

In his speech, Lo said, “Kaohsiung and Kumamoto became sister cities in 2017, and their exchanges have been friendly and close,” reported Liberty Times . “Last year, Kaohsiung delivered fresh bananas from Qishan District directly to Tamana High School in Kumamoto, allowing Japanese students to sample Kaohsiung's fruits," he added.

Lo also played the “ Kaohsiung: The Better Life ” video at the banquet, allowing attendees to appreciate the transformation of Kaohsiung as a city. The deputy mayor said that through the banquet, more people could get to know Kaohsiung, and he warmly welcomed everyone to visit the southern port city, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.