Tainan International Music Festival opens on a high note

Vienna Symphony Orchestra invited to play in Tainan for first time

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/28 15:53
Tainan Deputy Mayor Yeh Tse-shan opens the 2024 Tainan International Music Festival. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Tainan International Music Festival started on Tuesday (Feb. 27), per CNA.

Tainan Deputy Mayor Yeh Tse-shan (葉澤山) opened the festival, saying that as the former cultural capital, Tainan has nurtured many renowned musicians and occupies an important position in the history of music development in Taiwan.

“The Tainan International Music Festival has been popularly received over the past four years, inviting well-known performing groups and musicians to perform,” Yeh added.

Tainan City Government said there is a strong line-up this year, with performances from German violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and Taiwanese violinist Paul Huang (黃俊文). Additionally, this year marks the first time the Vienna Symphony Orchestra has been invited to play in Tainan.

The festival offers a diverse range of performances, such as Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" animated symphony concert. Composer Shih Ching-ju (石青如) has also composed a four-part symphony titled “Wind Rises in the Capital City” for Tainan 400, which will be premiered by Tainan Symphony Orchestra.

The Tainan International Music Festival is set to last for three months. More information can be found here.
