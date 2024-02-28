Lai Ching-te stresses need for more education, reflection on Taiwan's 228 Massacre

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) emphasized the need for more education concerning the 228 Massacre during his remarks at the memorial service for its 77th anniversary in Tainan on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

Speaking at the event in Tainan’s Xinying District, Lai said the 228 Massacre was the most serious mistake made by the government in Taiwan's history, leading to countless deaths and forcing many to flee the country. The incident and the atrocities that followed resulted in the collective disappearance of the social elite, causing significant harm to Taiwan, he said.

Since the democratization of Taiwan, the government has undertaken remedial actions, including admitting mistakes, apologizing, compensation, restoring honor to victims, erecting memorials, establishing foundations, and organizing commemorative events, Lai said.

In the future, to ensure continued progress in atoning for the bloodshed, Lai pledged to implement three projects. The vice president stressed the need to firmly unite the Taiwanese, safeguard Taiwan's security, promote democracy, and ensure peace and prosperity to make sure similar events do not happen again.

Through reflection and review of the 228 Massacre, more people will understand the core issues at hand so they can avoid misunderstandings and promote reconciliation and coexistence, Lai said. This will make Taiwan more united and inclusive, and allow it to maintain dignity, he said.

Lai reiterated the need to continue rectifying past unlawful actions by the government, taking care of political victims and their families, and ensuring transparency. The truth will be investigated and disclosed one step at a time to prevent similar mistakes and secondary harm to the families of the victims, he said.