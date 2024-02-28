Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan mulls expansion of sanctions against Russia

New measures likely to focus on machine tool parts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/28 13:41
Taiwan will convene a meeting in early April to discuss expanding sanctions against Russia. 

Taiwan will convene a meeting in early April to discuss expanding sanctions against Russia.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will convene a meeting in early April to consider expanding sanctions against Russia to include more machine tool items, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The news follows the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the introduction of new sanctions by the United States and its allies. At present, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has an “Entity List” featuring 1,900 objects, banning exports and supplies to the companies on the list, per CNA.

However, reports have argued that Taiwan was still exporting items to Russia through third countries. The allegations immediately drew attention from the U.S. and Lithuania.

The MOEA said it would study the new sanctions by other countries, though it expected that most of the items did not include Taiwan in their supply chains. The latest U.S. and European Union measures cover machinery and parts for cars and drones, according to the MOEA.

The meeting in early April will include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and national security organs. The results of the discussions might lead to an adjustment of the sanctions list, the MOEA said.
sanctions
Russo-Ukrainian War
Russia
exports
Ministry of Economic Affairs
MOEA
entity list

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan protests on 2nd anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Taiwan protests on 2nd anniversary of Ukraine invasion
2024/02/24 20:38
Taiwan sets sights for 6 GW of geothermal energy by 2050
Taiwan sets sights for 6 GW of geothermal energy by 2050
2024/02/21 17:23
Taiwan electricity rates could rise for 13.6 million households in April
Taiwan electricity rates could rise for 13.6 million households in April
2024/02/20 15:46
Putin foe Alexei Navalny dies in jail, West holds Russia responsible
Putin foe Alexei Navalny dies in jail, West holds Russia responsible
2024/02/17 10:40
It is time for Taiwan to arm Ukraine
It is time for Taiwan to arm Ukraine
2024/02/16 12:33