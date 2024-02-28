Taiwan mulls expansion of sanctions against Russia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will convene a meeting in early April to consider expanding sanctions against Russia to include more machine tool items, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 28).

The news follows the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the introduction of new sanctions by the United States and its allies. At present, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has an “Entity List” featuring 1,900 objects, banning exports and supplies to the companies on the list, per CNA.

However, reports have argued that Taiwan was still exporting items to Russia through third countries. The allegations immediately drew attention from the U.S. and Lithuania.

The MOEA said it would study the new sanctions by other countries, though it expected that most of the items did not include Taiwan in their supply chains. The latest U.S. and European Union measures cover machinery and parts for cars and drones, according to the MOEA.

The meeting in early April will include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and national security organs. The results of the discussions might lead to an adjustment of the sanctions list, the MOEA said.