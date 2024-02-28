Alexa
Taiwan temperatures expected to rise next week

North expected to see rain over weekend

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/02/28 13:02
The Presidential Office in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite the sun making an occasional appearance in the north on Wednesday (Feb. 28) the forecast is for more cloud cover and rain until Saturday (March 2).

After this, there is the chance of mixed weekend weather followed by some sunshine, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA). Temperatures from Monday (March 4) are expected to rise to up to 25 C in the daytime and from 14-20 C at night.

Taichung was enjoying the sunshine Wednesday, while rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday (March 2).

Moving south, it is expected to be sunny in most areas on Wednesday, though Taitung could see some showers at night.

As for air quality, it’s looking “good” or “moderate” over most of the country. However, the southwest with Kaohsiung and parts of Pingtung Country are looking “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
