Taiwan Coast Guard cooperating with investigation into deaths of Chinese fishermen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Tuesday (Feb. 27) that it is cooperating with the investigation into the deaths of two Chinese fishermen.

The CGA accepts scrutiny and criticism from the public, it said.

The Chinese men died after their speedboat capsized off the coast of Kinmen County on Feb. 14. The boat had crossed into Kinmen’s waters and attempted to flee from CGA vessels.

The Kinmen District Prosecutors Office said there is no predetermined stance on whether the Coast Guard and relevant personnel from China should bear criminal responsibility or face charges, CNA reported. Kinmen District Chief Prosecutor Shi Jia-rong (施家榮) emphasized on Tuesday that the public should refrain from making unfounded speculations about the case. The prosecution will adhere to principles of fairness and objectivity in determining the facts based on evidence, he said.

Last week, a Chinese delegation led by the chair of the Jinjiang Red Cross, Cao Rongshan (曹榮山), arrived in Kinmen to discuss the case. The group met with a Taiwanese delegation comprised of representatives from the Taiwan Coast Guard, the Mainland Affairs Council, Kinmen County, and the Straits Exchange Foundation. Though the meeting lasted for multiple hours, no consensus was reached and the details of the discussion were not made public.