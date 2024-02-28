Taiwanese bamboo carving master passes away

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bamboo carving master Chen Chun-ming (陳春明) passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 27) at age 83, per CNA .

According to a press release by the Ministry of Culture (MOC), Culture Minister Shih Che expressed his condolences upon hearing the news.

"Bamboo carving is one of Taiwan's intangible cultural assets," Shih said. "Master Chen Chun-ming taught traditional bamboo carving for many years and was committed to promoting traditional craftworks and preserving culture," he added.

Chen Chun-ming was born in 1941 and inherited his father Chen Cheng-chi's (陳正氣) skills in woodcarving from a young age. He later studied and applied bamboo carving techniques, using bamboo to depict “infinite extensions” and integrating storytelling into his creations, according to a biography from Prestige Creative .

Chen was involved in the creation of bamboo carvings for nearly 70 years. In 2013, Taichung City Government recognized him as the "preserver of traditional bamboo carving."