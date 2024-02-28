Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval ships, 1 balloon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 27) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 28).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

The MND also tracked one Chinese balloon on Tuesday at 11:41 a.m., crossing the median line 156 km (84 NM) northwest of Keelung. The balloon traveled east and disappeared at 12:22 p.m.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 234 times and naval ships 143 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

(MND image)