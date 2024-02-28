Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Thai couple recover lost wedding ring while on honeymoon in Taiwan

Taichung police use surveillance footage to locate missing wedding ring

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/28 11:06
Thai newlyweds posing with recovered wedding ring. (CNA photo)

Thai newlyweds posing with recovered wedding ring. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Thai newlyweds on their honeymoon in Taiwan were delighted to be reunited with a lost wedding ring that a good samaritan returned to a Taichung police station.

Jizhong Police Station received a report from a Thai couple at 7 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) of a lost wedding ring. The couple was worried as they planned to return to Thailand in three days, per Liberty Times.

The newlyweds discovered they lost the ring while traveling on a bus bound for Sun Moon Lake. The 37-year-old Thai woman checked her possessions and her carry-on luggage to no avail.

Thai couple recover lost wedding ring while on honeymoon in Taiwan
Thai woman shows off her newly recovered wedding ring. (Taichung Police Department photo)

The couple decided to return to Taichung to report the lost ring. The police reassured the couple that they would conduct a search and encouraged the couple to continue on their honeymoon.

Police later reviewed surveillance footage and found the Thai woman took off her rings and set them on her suitcase as she applied hand cream while waiting for the car to take her to the bus station. She forgot to put her rings back on and they fell to the ground.

Fortunately, an older couple found a pair of rings that fell to the ground. The couple then took the rings to a local police station.

When the police recovered the rings, they contacted the Thai couple, who traveled back to Taichung to collect the rings.

The Thai woman was overjoyed her wedding ring was found and could not stop smiling and thanking the police. The couple later posed for photos with the police officer who assisted them, and said this experience led them to have fond memories of Taiwan.
Thailand
Thai couple
lost wedding ring
honeymoon
Taichung Jizhong Police Station
Taichung Police Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Wanted Taiwan fugitive found gunned down near Bangkok airport
Wanted Taiwan fugitive found gunned down near Bangkok airport
2024/02/26 15:47
Taiwanese golfer wins Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
Taiwanese golfer wins Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship
2024/02/05 10:48
Taichung police chief dies in suspected suicide
Taichung police chief dies in suspected suicide
2024/02/04 17:37
Brother dies after family quarrel over money in central Taiwan
Brother dies after family quarrel over money in central Taiwan
2024/01/23 16:54
China gives visa waiver to visitors from 11 countries
China gives visa waiver to visitors from 11 countries
2024/01/19 17:46