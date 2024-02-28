Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates NT$6.32 million to Philippines following severe floods, landslides

Funds to be spent on humanitarian assistance, support for affected families

  224
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/28 10:06
Taiwan donates NT$6.32 million to Philippines to help families recover from recent flooding and landslides.

Taiwan donates NT$6.32 million to Philippines to help families recover from recent flooding and landslides. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines held a ceremony on Tuesday (Feb. 27) to mark the donation of US$200,000 (NT$6.32 million) to the Philippines, which has suffered severe flooding and landslides this month.

Philippine Representative to Taiwan Silvestre Bello III and Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang attended the ceremony, CNA reported.

Taiwan Representative to the Philippines Wallace Chow (周民淦) said Taiwan is the closest neighbor and a long-time friend of the Philippines. Chow said he hoped the donation would help the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provide necessities, medical aid, and other support to help affected families.

Bello said the funds provided by Taiwan would be coordinated through DSWD and allocated to the provinces affected by the natural disaster, specifically the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental in Mindanao.

Dayanghirang, whose constituency is located in Davao Oriental, said that severe floods and landslides caused by heavy rains resulted in significant damage to roads, bridges, and infrastructure, leading to the displacement of thousands of families. He thanked TECO for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to their region.
Taiwan-Philippines
TECO
Wallace Chow
humanitarian aid
natural disaster
flooding

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan offers 50 agricultural scholarships to Filipino students from Cagayan Province
Taiwan offers 50 agricultural scholarships to Filipino students from Cagayan Province
2024/02/22 15:16
Taiwanese film screened at Australian LGBT film festival
Taiwanese film screened at Australian LGBT film festival
2024/02/19 16:25
Taiwan celebrates 50 years of study abroad program with Japan
Taiwan celebrates 50 years of study abroad program with Japan
2024/02/18 15:16
Philippines nabs Taiwan ex-Army officer wanted for corruption
Philippines nabs Taiwan ex-Army officer wanted for corruption
2024/02/17 20:47
Philippines-China dispute over Taiwan could affect SE Asia
Philippines-China dispute over Taiwan could affect SE Asia
2024/01/23 16:49