Taiwan donates NT$6.32 million to Philippines following severe floods, landslides

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines held a ceremony on Tuesday (Feb. 27) to mark the donation of US$200,000 (NT$6.32 million) to the Philippines, which has suffered severe flooding and landslides this month.

Philippine Representative to Taiwan Silvestre Bello III and Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang attended the ceremony, CNA reported.

Taiwan Representative to the Philippines Wallace Chow (周民淦) said Taiwan is the closest neighbor and a long-time friend of the Philippines. Chow said he hoped the donation would help the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provide necessities, medical aid, and other support to help affected families.

Bello said the funds provided by Taiwan would be coordinated through DSWD and allocated to the provinces affected by the natural disaster, specifically the provinces of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental in Mindanao.

Dayanghirang, whose constituency is located in Davao Oriental, said that severe floods and landslides caused by heavy rains resulted in significant damage to roads, bridges, and infrastructure, leading to the displacement of thousands of families. He thanked TECO for providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to their region.