Taiwan’s Shihmen Reservoir drops to 54% capacity

Lack of rain and increased agricultural demand lead to lower water levels

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/28 10:06
Reservoir levels drop due to lack of rainfall. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Shihmen Reservoir has dropped to 54% capacity due to a lack of rain and increased demand from the first rice planting of the year.

Taoyuan municipal authorities responded by mobilizing a drought response team. The team has begun preparations to avert a future water shortage such as plans for water rationing, per UDN.

The Water Resources Agency's (WRA) Northern District Branch said reservoir levels are lower due to the lack of rain over the past month. It noted that current water levels at the reservoir are still within an acceptable control range with a “blue” rating.

If reservoir levels continue to decline, going from a “blue” to a “green” and eventually an “orange” indicator, the drought response team will cut water supply by 20% to heavy water users such as operators of swimming pools, car washes, and saunas. The team will also begin activating the recycled water supply.

WRA Northern District Branch Deputy Director Kuo Yao-cheng (郭耀程) said less rain coupled with plowing and irrigation for the first rice planting in February led reservoir water levels to drop to 110 million tons.

Shimen Reservoir reached full capacity in October with continuous bouts of rain. However, less rainfall over the next four months leading to the Lunar New Year has left reservoir water levels lower.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) predicts some relief could occur with rains starting Friday (March 1) and continuing through the weekend. Moderate rainfall is expected to help reservoir levels.

CWA predicts rainfall in the catchment area of Taoyuan in the next 60 days will be above normal and could replenish the reservoir.
Shihmen Reservoir
Water Resources Agency
Central Weather Administration
drought
water rationing

