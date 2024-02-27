Taipei mayor to attend 228 commemoration event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) confirmed he plans to attend the special event at the city’s 228 Memorial Park to mark the 77th anniversary of the 228 Incident.

Chiang said that for the Taipei City Government, 228 is not just a day of commemoration. The government continues to promote human rights education, publish historical materials, share diverse ideas, and meet with families affected by the bloody incident and the atrocities that followed.

Chiang said commemorative activities are held in the afternoon of 2/28 each year. Despite being the target of protests at last year’s event, the mayor said he is willing to listen to various opinions, respecting the families of the 228 victims and their descendants.

The group responsible for last year’s protest has already initiated a call to action online, accusing the Chiang family of not apologizing for its involvement in the 228 Incident.