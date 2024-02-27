Taipei Fubon Bank ranks among top 20% of financial institutions in ESG

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Fubon Bank took center stage at the inaugural Sustainable Finance Awards hosted by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Friday (Feb. 23).

Taipei Fubon Bank was one of 12 finalists, the top 20% in a review of 57 domestic banks, brokerages, and insurance companies. The ranking evaluated four categories: environment, social, corporate governance, and sustainable development.

The honor presented by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) recognized the bank’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and digitalization of banking services. Furthermore, the bank planned to expand its existing ESG program to all employees, becoming an integral part of corporate DNA.

One such ESG action by Taipei Fubon Bank was the purchase of 3.45 million kilowatt hours of green energy in 2023, allowing for a total carbon reduction of 1,706 metric tons. The bank also exhibited a commitment to financing green projects such as a US$1 billion syndicated ESG loan to the State Bank of India (SBI). Other such loans included Innolux (NT$40 billion) and Wistron (US$500 million).

Taipei Fubon Bank has also made investments in several green industries that pursue low-carbon, green energy technology. The bank has also pursued economic activities in line with its stated net-zero goals, including a pledge not to invest in fields such as coal mining, fuel, or transportation after 2040.

Taipei Fubon Bank is dedicated to workplace equality and diversity, providing employees with competitive salaries and career development. The bank also showed a commitment to employees' mental health and fostering a friendly and happy workplace.

Over the years, Taipei Fubon Bank has implemented an inclusive financial environment for children, seniors, and the physically challenged. For example, the bank developed financial training materials for visually impaired students.

For the elderly and people with disabilities, Taipei Fubon Bank offered optimized ATM services with enlarged text and buttons at all 179 branches in Taiwan. Furthermore, many branches were equipped with various assistive devices and special service counters for customers with dementia, hearing impairment, and visual and mental impairment.

Taipei Fubon Bank’s diverse and friendly services also led to recognition by the FSC to rank the bank among the top 25% of domestic banks according to the “Treating Customers Fairly” program.

Further demonstrating a commitment to customers, Taipei Fubon Bank cooperated with the Criminal Investigation Bureau to develop AI technology to prevent fraud, shared with more than 30 banks.

Another achievement by Taipei Fubon Bank was developing a board game for elderly people in conjunction with Mackay Memorial Hospital and the Hongdao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation to promote financial education and enhance their ability to detect fraud.

Looking forward to 2024, Taipei Fubon Bank will continue to promote inclusiveness, honest operations, and anti-fraud education. The company believes employees are a core asset, allowing it to offer friendly service and deepen activities to move towards the goal of becoming a leader in sustainable finance.