Taiwan’s China Airlines flight from Manila delayed 9 hours after scrape

CAL blames ground staff in Manila for incident

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/27 17:16
Archived photo of a China Airlines plane. 

Archived photo of a China Airlines plane.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A China Airlines (CAL) flight from Manila to Taoyuan International Airport was delayed for nine hours after an accident on the tarmac, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 27).

Flight CI701 had just arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport when another plane hit its right wing, per UDN. CAL said ground staff in Manila were to blame for the incident.

The airline decided the damage had to be fixed on the ground in Manila. As a result, CAL sent another plane from Taiwan to operate as flight CI702 back to Taoyuan.

Passengers had to wait an extra nine hours for the later flight, which was scheduled to take off from Manila at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. The original flight was supposed to leave the Philippines at 10:55 a.m. and touch down at Taoyuan at 1:05 p.m., according to the Liberty Times.
