Taiwan National Human Rights Museum announces sites of injustice marking system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan National Human Rights Museum (NHRM) held an unveiling ceremony for its sites of injustice marking system on Monday (Feb. 26), per a press release by the Ministry of Culture (MOC).

The ceremony was held at Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei, with 228 Peace Memorial Day approaching on Feb. 28, per CNA. Minister of Culture Shih Che (史哲), senior advisor to the Presidential Office Yao Chia-wen (姚嘉文), and other officials were present.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yao urged the public to not forget past sufferings and to avoid the repetition of history. He also emphasized the need for continued societal awareness about the White Terror and the 228 Incident.

“Through commemorating such spaces, we can reflect on the meaning and value of democracy and freedom,” Yao added.

Shih said holding the ceremony at Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park is significant because most of the trials and executions took place there. “These systems of revelation and disclosure represent that we are unwilling to forget, and we cannot forget,” he said.

Shih also said that although the draft of the regulations on the sites of injustice preservation law has not yet been passed, the MOC will complete the marking system for 10 unjust sites this year and continue investigating potential sites. “Additionally, to remind everyone not to forget the past, the NHRM will continue to inform people about this period,” he added.

The MOC hopes its sites of injustice marking system will allow the public to understand Taiwan's authoritarian history and political victim stories. The purpose is to start a dialogue and arouse the public’s awareness of human rights, the ministry added.