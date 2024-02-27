Taiwan food company officials accused of forging banned dye report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors want to detain two researchers from a food factory in Yunlin County for forging documents to allow products containing the banned dye Sudan III to be sold, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The carcinogenic additive was first discovered in chili powder supplied by a company in the Chinese province of Henan to an importer in New Taipei City. The dye was used in shrimp snacks and other products by 10 food companies in Taiwan.

Prosecutors in Yunlin County accused the chief of research and one researcher at the Douliu factory of food producer Chiseng Hong Ltd. of having forged a report by Swiss testing and certification group SGS Taiwan Ltd. The forgery allowed the company to continue supplying tainted spice blends to retail chains including PX Mart supermarkets, per CNA.

SGS had found residues of Sudan III in Chiseng Hong’s chili powder, but the Douliu plant’s chief of research, surnamed Kuo (郭), altered the report’s content to hide the find from PX Mart.

Prosecutors raided factories and offices in Douliu and Xinzhuang in New Taipei City, and they questioned nine Chiseng Hong managers and staff members. The company’s top executive was released after paying NT$1.5 million (US$47,000) bail, but prosecutors said Kuo and one of his researchers could destroy evidence and should therefore be detained.