Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan food company officials accused of forging banned dye report

Research chief forged SGS report to supply products to PX Mart

  187
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/27 15:55
Batches of food products at a factory in Yunlin County believed to be tainted with Sudan III. (CNA, Yunlin Prosecutors photo)

Batches of food products at a factory in Yunlin County believed to be tainted with Sudan III. (CNA, Yunlin Prosecutors photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors want to detain two researchers from a food factory in Yunlin County for forging documents to allow products containing the banned dye Sudan III to be sold, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 27).

The carcinogenic additive was first discovered in chili powder supplied by a company in the Chinese province of Henan to an importer in New Taipei City. The dye was used in shrimp snacks and other products by 10 food companies in Taiwan.

Prosecutors in Yunlin County accused the chief of research and one researcher at the Douliu factory of food producer Chiseng Hong Ltd. of having forged a report by Swiss testing and certification group SGS Taiwan Ltd. The forgery allowed the company to continue supplying tainted spice blends to retail chains including PX Mart supermarkets, per CNA.

SGS had found residues of Sudan III in Chiseng Hong’s chili powder, but the Douliu plant’s chief of research, surnamed Kuo (郭), altered the report’s content to hide the find from PX Mart.

Prosecutors raided factories and offices in Douliu and Xinzhuang in New Taipei City, and they questioned nine Chiseng Hong managers and staff members. The company’s top executive was released after paying NT$1.5 million (US$47,000) bail, but prosecutors said Kuo and one of his researchers could destroy evidence and should therefore be detained.
Sudan III
banned food additive
dye
carcinogenic dye
carcinogens in food
Chiseng Hong
SGS
forgery
Yunlin County
PX Mart

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China
Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China
2024/02/24 15:36
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
2024/02/21 11:08
Chili pepper powder tested for industrial dye in New Taipei
Chili pepper powder tested for industrial dye in New Taipei
2024/02/08 10:51
Banned additive found in Taiwan pork more expensive than gold
Banned additive found in Taiwan pork more expensive than gold
2024/02/07 19:45
Taiwan finds Domino's pizza sauce concentrate contains carcinogen
Taiwan finds Domino's pizza sauce concentrate contains carcinogen
2024/02/06 16:11