Taiwan's Narwhal submarine seen afloat for 1st time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s domestically-built Narwhal submarine was seen on Tuesday (Feb. 27) on the water for the first time.

The Narwhal, known in Mandarin as "Hai Kun" (海鯤號), entered the final stage of Harbor Acceptance Testing (HAT) on Tuesday, reported CNA. The vessel was towed from the factory and removed from Jong Shyn floating dock No. 8 in three stages, including the launching of the warship onto the sea surface.



Narwhal moved from factory to Jong Shyn floating dock No. 8. (CNA photo)

According to the test operation schedule issued by the sub's builder, CSBC Corp., the first phase consisting of towing aboard a floating dock was carried out from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The task involved transporting the floating dock to the navigation channel of Pier 2.

The second phase involved the detachment of the vessel from the floating dock and was scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tasks included inspecting the floating dock, positioning personnel, completing the placement of the warship in water, and removing some side and central pillars.



Narwhal being towed on Jong Shyn floating dock No. 8. (CNA photo)

The third phase involved towing the submarine into the CSBC dock and was scheduled to take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.The operation included towing the vessel into the dock, and the destination was the CSBC dock.

In the morning, when the Narwhal was moved onto Jong Shyn floating dock No. 8, the appearance of the naval vessel was roughly revealed. Features such as the upright fin-shaped structure above the bow for incept sonar, the bow, the flank sonar array on the hull, torpedo tubes, and intake and discharge ports were all visible.



Narwhal being released onto water from submerged floating dock. (CNA photo)



Narwhal being towed from floating dock toward CSBC dock. (CNA photo)



Narwhal reaches CSBC dock. (CNA photo)