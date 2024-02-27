Taiwan reports 2 new local Mpox cases after 2-week lull

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported two new local cases of Mpox on Tuesday (Feb. 27), ending a two-week streak without new infections.

The cases involved two males in their 30s, one from central Taiwan and the other from the south. Both patients began experiencing symptoms such as blisters and rashes in mid-February, with their diagnoses confirmed on Feb. 23 and 26, respectively.

No history of foreign travel was recorded for either patient. Health authorities have placed seven contacts under monitoring.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said that one of the cases had received one Mpox vaccine dose, while the other had not been inoculated. The CDC recommends two shots for full protection.

This marked the first Mpox infection reported in Taiwan this year. On Feb. 20, the CDC announced a 14-week streak of zero cases, meeting the conditions set by the WHO for declaring the elimination of an epidemic.

Since Mpox was designated a Category 2 transmittable disease on June 23, 2022, Taiwan has recorded a total of 362 cases (324 local and 20 imported). Health officials urged continued vigilance and caution against risky behavior.

The CDC emphasized that one vaccine dose provides about 40% to 80% protection, increasing to 90% with two doses. However, among the 75,173 individuals who have been inoculated, 36% have only received one shot.

Individuals who suspect they have contracted the virus are urged to seek medical help and disclose their travel history and possible sources of exposure. Information on vaccination services is available on the CDC website, listing 164 institutes providing such services.