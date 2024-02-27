Taiwan to send special envoy to Tuvalu following election of new prime minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will send a presidential envoy led by Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) to Tuvalu as a show of support for newly elected Prime Minister Feleti Teo.

Teo is friendly towards Taiwan and has consistently supported Taiwan-Tuvalu diplomatic relations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said at a press conference Tuesday (Feb. 27). The new prime minister has cooperated with Taiwan and visited on multiple occasions, Liu added.

When asked whether Teo would be invited to attend Taiwan’s presidential inauguration ceremony on May 20, Liu said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) would coordinate with the Presidential Office to invite high-level officials from the new Tuvalu government.

Liu said that Taiwan Ambassador to Tuvalu Andrew Lin (林東亨) has already extended congratulations to Tuvalu Governor General Tofiga Falani and Teo on behalf of Tsai. Lin told AFP that he had spoken to Teo and Tuvalu lawmakers on Monday and was assured "that the relationship between Taiwan and Tuvalu is firm, rock solid, durable and everlasting."

Teo has said diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Tuvalu are “solid” and that “all sectors of Tuvalu share a long-standing consensus on supporting official bilateral relations,” according to a MOFA press release. The new prime minister also pledged that the two countries will continue cooperation projects to enhance the welfare of both peoples.

He also promised his country would continue to support Taiwan’s efforts to boost its international participation.

Teo was elected by Tuvalu’s 16 parliamentarians. The country held its general election on Jan. 26, 2024.