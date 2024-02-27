Alexa
Tsai likens Taiwan-Japan ties to that of familial relations

Taiwan president delivers remarks at Japan emperor's birthday celebration

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/27 14:11
President Tsai Ing-wen attends reception celebrating Japanese emperor's birthday. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Relations between Taiwan and Japan are that of family members, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said at a reception marking Japanese Emperor Naruhito's birthday on Monday (Feb. 26).

Taiwan and Japan share the values of democracy and freedom and have close cultural and economic exchanges, Tsai said, per a Presidential Office press release. When faced with difficulties, the two countries always offer care and encouragement to each other at the first opportunity, she said.

The president said Taiwan-Japan ties have become increasingly close, especially in economic and trade relations. Bilateral trade reached US$75.7 billion (NT$2.39 trillion) last year, she said.

As the global supply chain undergoes restructuring, Taiwan-Japan cooperation has allowed industries on both sides to gain advantages internationally, Tsai said. She cited the opening of TSMC’s Kumamoto factory on Feb. 25 as an example.

Tsai thanked the Japanese government for reaffirming the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait in recent trilateral dialogues with the U.S. and South Korea. “Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities and cooperate with like-minded countries to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” she added.

The president said that in the new year, with the assistance of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office and the support of others, the “beautiful and steadfast partnership” between Taiwan and Japan will continue to thrive.
