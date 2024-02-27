Taiwanese drama scholar posthumously awarded certificate of commemoration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) presented a certificate of commendation to honor Taiwanese drama scholar Hu Yao-heng (胡耀恆) on Monday (Feb. 26), according to a press release.

The certificate was given by MOC Arts Development Department Director-General Chou Ya-ching (周雅菁) to Hu’s widow, Mei Chiu-di (梅裘迪), on his behalf. Hu passed away on Feb. 16 at the age of 88, CNA reported.

Hu was born in 1936 and graduated from the Department of Foreign Languages at National Taiwan University (NTU). He furthered his studies abroad and obtained a Ph.D. in drama and comparative literature from Indiana University.

Upon his return to Taiwan, he taught at the Department of Foreign Languages at NTU and the English Department at Shih Hsin University. In 1995, he established the Department of Drama and Theatre’s drama studies master’s program at NTU, followed by the establishment of the bachelor’s program in 1999.

Regarding his writings, Hu primarily focused on drama theory, with a specialization in both Eastern and Western traditional and modern drama, along with extensive research on drama history.

In 2016, he published his extensive two-part “A History of Western Drama,” to promote drama arts education, mentor future generations, and broaden cultural perspectives. The book drew on his vast teaching experience as a drama educator.

The MOC said that Hu devoted over 30 years to drama education, leaving a profound impact on the development of the domestic drama scene. He will be missed by future generations in the arts and cultural fields, the ministry said.