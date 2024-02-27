Firefighters rescue 7 people from residential fire in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out in Taichung’s Fengyuan District on Tuesday (Feb. 27) with seven people rescued from a four-story residence.

Taichung City Fire Department received a report at 3:19 a.m., dispatching 13 fire engines, five ambulances, and 47 firefighters. Firefighters used ladders to enter the upper stories of the home to bring the flames under control, per UDN.

A ladder truck was also deployed to assist with the rescue. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control at 3:40 a.m. The fire covered an area of 80 square meters.



Ladders were used to enter the upper floors of the residence. (Taichung Fire Department photo)

The fire began on the first floor of the mixed-use (commercial/residential) building where mechanical parts processing operations were located. Seven people were trapped on the upper floors.

After the fire was contained, all of them were safely brought. A 24-year-old man surnamed Tu (塗) and a 55-year-old woman surnamed Huang (黃) suffered from smoke inhalation and both required treatment at Feng-Yuan Hospital.

Another 48-year-old woman named Kuo (郭) suffered second-degree burns to her face and limbs and was taken to the China Medical University Hospital for treatment.



Firefighters rush to save seven people trapped in the building. (Taichung Fire Department photo)