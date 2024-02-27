Taiwan ranks 4th in world in economic freedom

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranked fourth in the world and second in Asia in economic freedom in the Heritage Foundation's global economic freedom index.

In the American conservative think tank's latest report titled the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom, Taiwan ranked fourth in economic freedom out of 184 countries with an overall score of 80, a drop of 0.7 points from last year. Among the 39 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan was ranked second.

The report noted Taiwan's economic freedom score surpassed world and regional averages. Taiwan maintained its status as fourth among the only four "free" economies in the world, with Singapore receiving a score of 83.5, followed by Switzerland at 83, Ireland at 82.6, and Taiwan at 80.

The think tank lauded Taiwan as an "exemplary free-market democracy." The organization attributed Taiwan's high ranking to its "strong commitment to the rule of law and openness to global commerce."

According to the Heritage Foundation, Taiwan's economy flourishes under "well-functioning institutional regulatory frameworks" and described its small and medium-sized businesses as the country's "backbone for growth a resilience." The report also said Taiwan's solid legal framework ensured the protection of property rights and observed that the country has maintained monetary stability in the face of inflationary pressures.

Taiwan scored over 80 in seven out of the 12 categories and surpassed 90 in judicial effectiveness (94.0), government spending (90.5), and fiscal health (90.3). It had relatively lower scores for labor freedom (69.1) and financial freedom (60).

Taiwan's overall score dropped this year due to declines in some of these categories from the previous year, such as government integrity, which dipped from 76.3 to 73.4. Taiwan also saw declines in fiscal health and monetary freedom, which dropped from 93.6 to 90.3 and 82.5 to 80.1, respectively.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts on Monday (Feb. 26) personally handed the latest index to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office in Taipei, reported CNA. Roberts congratulated Taiwan for being ranked fourth in the world and expressed his admiration for Tsai's courage in maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai said the Heritage Foundation has consistently expressed support for Taiwan-U.S. relations through means such as media articles and organizing seminars. The foundation has played a continuing influential role in fostering closer cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. in areas such as economics, trade, and security.

She said the index serves as an important reference for Taiwan's economic policy and noted that the country last year achieved its best-ever ranking, which it has maintained this year. The president said this accomplishment validates Taiwan's direction in promoting industrial innovation and implementing environmentally sustainable development, not only creating a favorable investment environment for businesses but also earning international recognition and trust.