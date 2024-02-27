2 girls hit by SUV in central Taiwan show signs of improvement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two young sisters who were struck by an SUV at a zebra crossing in central Taiwan are showing some signs of improvement.

The two sisters and their brother, surnamed Chen (陳), were crossing the street in Changhua County's Shengang Township on Thursday (Feb. 22) when they were struck by an SUV driven by a 74-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) who was driving without a license.

Although the 9-year-old brother only sustained a minor injury to his leg, the two sisters suffered severe injuries. The 10-year-old sister was in critical condition with serious head trauma and the 8-year-old sister had two collapsed lungs, while both were listed as having a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 3.

Show Chwan Memorial Hospital said on Monday (Feb. 26) that the older sister still had a GCS score of 3, but her reflexive response to light has improved and has a pupil dilation size of 3 mm, which is within the normal range of 2-4 mm, reported CNA. Although she suffered a drop in blood oxygen on Sunday (Feb. 25), the medical staff adjusted the oxygen concentration and it has returned to normal.

The elder sister's blood pressure and heart rate have also improved. On Monday, the director of Neurosurgery, Cheng Chun-huan (鄭均洹), arranged further brain scans.



Medical staff at Changhua Christian Children's Hospital attend to 8-year-old patient. (Changhua Christian Children's Hospital photo)

The younger sister, who is in the intensive care unit of Changhua Christian Children's Hospital, has also shown signs of improvement. Chang Shang-wen (張尚文), director of neurosurgery at the hospital, said the younger sister was originally on three vasopressors, but now only requires one to maintain a normal heart rate and blood pressure.

Chang added that the younger sister's vital signs are becoming increasingly stable.