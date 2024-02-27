Doubleview Gold Corp. Announces Significant Copper and Gold Intervals, Including 6.94% Copper and 8.29 g/t Gold (11.27% Cu Eq[-Sc]) Over 4 meters, from South Lisle and Main Lisle Zones of Hat Porphyry Polymetallic Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce analyses from the final five Hat Property drill holes of the 2023 drill campaign. Drill holes H067 and H068 in the South Lisle Zone returned very significant intervals of copper and gold values that add important length and grade dimensions to the porphyry deposit. Drill holes H069 and H070, in the main Lisle zone, were strategically placed to verify and expand our exploration model and have increased the mineralization and shown near-surface continuation. The enhanced volume of mineralization will be reflected in the estimates included in the Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) currently being prepared.



The Hat Porphyry project is located in the prolific "Golden Triangle" of the Stikine mining district of northwestern British Columbia, Canada, and is in a territory that hosts several large base and precious metal deposits. In addition to copper and gold, the Hat Deposit contains several critical metals, including Cobalt, and Scandium.



Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO, comments that "The 2023 program of drilling comprised almost 11,000 metres of drilling that explored and extended the Lisle deposit to west, south and southwest, enabled new interpretation of the deposit orientation and model, and revealed a new gold-silver-cobalt-rich area. Several previously unconnected mineral zones were joined and over-all dimensions were increased. A 4 meter section of hole H067 returned a remarkable 6.94% copper and 8.29 g/t gold (11.27% Cu Eq[-Sc] "Cu Eq calculated excluding Sc content"). Data for the Maiden Resource Estimate (MRE) were compiled and forwarded to an outside, arm's length, consultant. When completed the MRE will be published and mark a very material progression in our development of the Hat deposit".



South Lisle Zone:

Drill holes H067 and H068 returned strong Copper and Gold mineralization consistent with that reported from hole H034 and confirmed the apparent trend of mineralization to deeper and higher concentrations in the Lisle South area.



Drill hole H067:

Hole H067 intersected significant Gold and Copper mineralization over its entire length from 9 meters depth (see Table 1):



537.8 meters of 0.24g/t Au plus 0.17% Cu (0.34% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including: 210.4 meters of 0.47g/t Au plus 0.47% Cu (0.64% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including: 113.3 meters of 0.75g/t Au plus 0.52% Cu (1.01% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including: 48.0 meters of 1.60g/t Au plus 1.03% Cu (2.01% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including: 25.0 meters of 3.03g/t Au plus 1.95% Cu (3.77% Cu Eq[-Sc])



103.0 meters of 0.20g/t Au plus 0.38% Cu (0.48% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including: 67.0 meters of 0.27g/t Au plus 0.49% Cu (0.63% Cu Eq[-Sc])



DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sc

(g/t) Cu Eq (%)

incl Sc 2 O 3 H067 9 546.8 537.8 0.27 0.24 102.0 0.17 31.8 1.10 Inc. 9.0 366.0 357.0 0.33 0.33 128.5 0.21 30.7 1.18 Inc. 93.7 304.0 210.4 0.48 0.47 170.0 0.32 30.3 1.37 Inc. 110.0 339.0 229.0 0.45 0.48 176.5 0.31 29.6 1.35 Inc. 196.0 309.3 113.3 0.54 0.75 235.0 0.52 26.7 1.65 Or 267.0 315.0 48.0 0.76 1.60 337.5 1.03 23.5 2.57 Inc. 279.0 304.0 25.0 1.41 3.03 571.3 1.95 19.6 4.24 Inc. 298.0 302.0 4.0 3.61 8.29 714.1 6.94 16.0 11.65 H068 21.0 618.0 597.0 0.24 0.10 75.1 0.12 34.4 1.01 Inc. 198.0 362.5 164.5 0.18 0.14 102.9 0.09 31.6 0.97 Inc. 202.0 229.0 27.0 0.47 0.40 278.8 0.25 28.3 1.26 And 488.0 591.0 103.0 0.71 0.20 84.6 0.38 35.3 1.33 Inc. 504.0 571.0 67.0 0.95 0.27 102.9 0.49 32.3 1.41 Notes:

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

**Copper Equivalent [ Cu Eq (%) incl Sc 2 O 3 ] is estimated using the following metal values and equations:



- *CuEq(%) =(Ag(g/t) x Price_Ag x Rec_Ag/31.1035 + Au(g/t) x Price_Au x Rec_Au/31.1035 + Co(%) x Price_Co x Rec_Co x 22.0462 + Cu(%)x Price_Cu x Rec_Cu x 22.0462 + Sc(g/t) x Price_Sc x Rec_Sc x Sc_con) / (Price_Cu x 22.0462)



- Price_Ag = $22.20/troy oz, Price_Au=$1,812.14/ troy oz, Price_Co = $23.30/lb, Price_Cu = $3.84/lb, Price_Sc = $1.5/g



- Rec_Ag = 68% , Rec_Au = 89% , Rec_Co = 78%, Rec_Cu = 84% , Rec_Sc = 88%

253 meters 0.14g/t Au plus 0.21% Cu (0.30% Cu Eq[-Sc])



(0.30% Cu Eq[-Sc]) Including:

135 meters of 0.18g/t Au plus 0.30% Cu (0.40% Cu Eq[-Sc])

115 meters of 0.20g/t Au plus 0.33% Cu (0.43% Cu Eq[-Sc])

52.4 meters of 0.18g/t Au plus 0.44% Cu (0.50% Cu Eq[-Sc])





158.5 meters 0.26g/t Au plus 0.17% Cu (0.35% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including:

133.4 meters of 0.31g/t Au plus 0.20% Cu (0.40% Cu Eq[-Sc])

96.0 meters of 0.40g/t Au plus 0.25% Cu (0.50% Cu Eq[-Sc])





207.9 meters 0.17g/t Au plus 0.17% Cu (0.29% Cu Eq[-Sc])



Including:

24.9 meters of 0.45g/t Au plus 0.13% Cu (0.43% Cu Eq[-Sc])

82.0 meters of 0.18g/t Au plus 0.29% Cu (0.39% Cu Eq[-Sc])

1.0 meters of 2.31g/t Au plus 2.01% Cu (3.44% Cu Eq[-Sc])





DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Ag

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Co

(g/t) Cu

(%) Sc

(g/t) Cu Eq (%)

incl Sc 2 O 3 H069 39.0 450.0 411.0 0.36 0.12 63.1 0.15 23.1 0.78 Inc. 159.0 412.0 253.0 0.45 0.14 68.8 0.21 22.2 0.83 Inc. 232.0 410.0 178.0 0.57 0.16 64.5 0.25 20.1 0.82 Inc. 232.0 367.0 135.0 0.67 0.18 66.4 0.30 19.9 0.87 Inc. 252.0 367.0 115.0 0.76 0.20 70.8 0.33 19.3 0.89 Inc. 301.0 353.4 52.4 1.15 0.18 47.3 0.44 14.8 0.86 H070 49.0 207.5 158.5 0.44 0.26 88.0 0.17 24.4 0.93 Inc. 58.0 191.4 133.4 0.49 0.31 93.4 0.20 23.8 0.97 Or 24.0 138.0 114.0 0.47 0.30 83.6 0.15 23.5 0.91 Inc. 93.0 189.0 96.0 0.56 0.40 93.4 0.25 23.6 1.06 Inc. 126.0 134.0 8.0 1.90 2.01 332.9 0.78 20.9 2.55 Inc. 288.0 290.0 2.0 7.03 0.47 555.0 2.64 15.7 3.19 H071 141.0 414.0 273.0 0.30 0.15 84.0 0.16 26.5 0.90 Inc. 175.1 200.0 24.9 0.25 0.45 76.9 0.13 26.2 1.05 Inc. 298.0 380.0 82.0 0.49 0.18 82.0 0.29 25.1 0.99 Inc. 304.0 305.0 1.0 4.03 2.31 669.0 2.01 12.7 3.75 Notes:

- Metal equivalents should not be relied upon for future evaluations.

- Drill hole intercepts included in this news release are core lengths that may or may not be true widths of mineralization. It is not possible to determine true widths.

**Copper Equivalent [ Cu Eq (%) incl Sc 2 O 3 ] is estimated using the following metal values and equations:



- *CuEq(%) =(Ag(g/t) x Price_Ag x Rec_Ag/31.1035 + Au(g/t) x Price_Au x Rec_Au/31.1035 + Co(%) x Price_Co x Rec_Co x 22.0462 + Cu(%)x Price_Cu x Rec_Cu x 22.0462 + Sc(g/t) x Price_Sc x Rec_Sc x Sc_con) / (Price_Cu x 22.0462)



- Price_Ag = $22.20/troy oz, Price_Au=$1,812.14/ troy oz, Price_Co = $23.30/lb, Price_Cu = $3.84/lb, Price_Sc = $1.5/g



- Rec_Ag = 68% , Rec_Au = 89% , Rec_Co = 78%, Rec_Cu = 84% , Rec_Sc = 88%

Hole H068 intersected mineralization from near surface to total 618 meters, including stronger values at depthSignificant South Lisle Zone Hole H067 and H068 assay interceptsDrill holes H069 and H070 explored near-surface mineralization and filled a gap between the hole H022-H023 area and hole H034, an area of strong values. Drill hole H071 significantly extended H034 mineralization. Table 2 includes significant intervals.Intersected 411m of mineralization from near surface including several intervals of note:Intersected long intervals of mineralization with uniformly elevated gold values and sections of strong cobalt.Intersected long intervals of moderate copper, gold and silver values and 1m with very high silver, gold, cobalt and copper.Significant South Lisle Zone Hole H069 and H070 and H071 assay intercepts