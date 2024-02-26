Saint Lucia commerce minister tours I-Mei factory in Taiwan's Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Lucia Minister of Commerce Emma Hippolyte visited I-Mei’s food production factory in Longtan, Taoyuan on Monday (Feb. 26).

Hippolyte, who is currently leading a delegation on a trip to Taiwan, was brought to observe the factory’s oil extraction production lines, freeze-drying processes, large-scale ice storage systems, equipment manufacturing sites, and automated testing grounds. The group learned about I-Mei’s automation and digitization management and were particularly interested in the company’s technology for extending the shelf life of food products.

Hippolyte praised the factory's emphasis on environmental protection and equipment, strict adherence to food safety and cleanliness, and appreciated the company’s diversified business approach and how much it stressed social responsibility.

The delegation included Ministry of Commerce Permanent Secretary Sophia Michelle Alfay-Henry, CEO of Export St. Lucia Sunita Daniel, Director of Commerce Esli Lafeuillee, and President of the Saint Lucia Bakers Association Anthony Bousquet. Saint Lucia Ambassador to Taiwan Robert Kennedy Lewis also accompanied the group.

After the visit, Hippolyte said she admired I-Mei’s successful diversification in business, beginning with pastries 90 years ago and now focusing on social responsibility. She reiterated her praise for the company’s strict policies regarding environmental protection, equipment standards, and their commitment to food safety and cleanliness.

Lewis said that since taking office in Taiwan in 2022, he often encountered I-Mei’s products. Finally visiting the factory in person, the ambassador said he was deeply impressed by the emphasis on quality and environmental cleanliness, as well as technologies such as vacuum freeze-drying.