Green Wall Market The Unseen Symphony Techniques for Deep Understanding through Observational Research

The latest research report on “Green Wall Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Green Wall Market held a market value of USD 1,761.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 3,260.16 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.

The green wall industry is expected to boom expansively owing to several elements, namely, rising awareness regarding sustainability, increasing urban green infrastructure incorporation, and surging demand for green alternative in comparison to concrete forests. The mounting commercial sector also profoundly boosts the growth rate of the green wall industry in developing regions.

Government, as well as non-government agencies, are pointing at growing awareness by providing policies, subsidies, and other strategies as well as perks that drive the demand for green walls and other sustainability issues, in turn, boosting the growth of the green wall market across the world.

On the other hand, the cost related to the labour-intensive maintenance of green walls is a hampering factor for market. Moreover, the availability of different counterfeit products and substitutes reduces the preference rate of green walls.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing green infrastructure in urban region

Nature-based solutions can sustainably modify ecosystems for the betterment of societal problems adaptively. Increase in the green infrastructure offers benefits for biodiversity as well as human wellbeing. In light of this, urban green infrastructure (UGI) has gained traction. UGI offers economic, coupled with ecological gains by offering solutions and networks of urban interconnections with green spaces in order to surge the quality of life. Such considerations are being heavily taken into consideration and aid the market growth of green walls.

Rising demand for green and sustainable alternatives to preserve environment resources

With the depleting environment resources across the world, the government officials, private agencies, NGOs, are working to create awareness about sustainable substitutes to raise green demand. For instance, sponge cities in China are designed in order that the entire surface of the cities has the capacity to filter and manage rainwater, preventing flooding. Also, the planning of green spaces and green corridors in London is done to augment biodiversity and increase the well-being of citizens and enhance climate resilience. Such measures aid the industry growth for green walls.

Segments Overview:

The global green wall market is segmented into type, medium, application, and end user.

By Type

? Planter System

? Panel System

? Trellis System

The planter system held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021.

By Medium

? Loose growth medium

? Mat media

? Sheet media

? Structural media

The mat media segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 650 million during 2022 to 2030.

By Application

? Indoor

? Outdoor

The outdoor segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 7.51% over the forecast period.

By End User

? Commercial

o Hotels & Restaurants

o IT Parks/Office Spaces

o Public Spaces

o Infrastructure/ Landscaping

o Hospitals

o Manufacturing Facilities

o Others

? Residential

Based on the commercial segment, the manufacturing facilities segment held the highest growth rate among all commercial sub-segments.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global green wall market is divided into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The American region is expected to grow steadily owing to the increasing initiatives by government. The Europe market for green wall is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 500 million during 2022 to 2030. An experimental study led by the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) showed that air-circulating green walls installed inside offices modified microbiota affecting employees’ skin health and enhanced the immune system’s regulation. The Asia Pacific industry for green wall is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.82% over the anticipated period. The Middle Eastern and African market for green wall is growing steadily.

Competitive Landscape

Polarmoss

Plante Stabilisee

Moss Trend

Green Mood

Nordgrona

Greenworks

Meamea

Gsky Plant Systems

Paisajismo Panot Vegetal

Urbano

Suiteplants

Sundar Italia

Vertiwall

Novintiss

Peverelli

The key four players in the market hold approximately 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2019, GSky Plant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in the design and production of interior and exterior green walls, highlighted its industry-leading maintenance program for Versa Wall living green wall systems. Similarly, in November 2021, GSky Plant Systems? green wall at the Universities at Shady Grove was nominated for the European Interior Landscaping Organisation 2020-2021 best project awards.

Report Highlights:

