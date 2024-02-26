Robotics Market Consumer Voyages Navigating Techniques for Deep Understanding through Observation | Blue Ocean Robotics, Denso Corporation

The latest research report on “Robotics Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Robotics Market in 2021 was valued at USD 32,769.9 Million and is projected to reach USD 107,125.3 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.55% over the projected period. In 2021, around 55,441 thousand units were estimated to be sold. Robotics is an interdisciplinary branch of engineering as well as computer science. It involves designing, construction, operation, and usage of robots. Changing socio demographic trends supporting robot applications coupled with switch to industry 4.0 is increasing the demand of robots. Furthermore, increasing usage of robots in healthcare and other industry is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, cyber threat and risk of robot malfunctioning are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, high cost of installation is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing usage of robots in healthcare and other industry

In the healthcare industry, robots are used for transforming the way surgeries are performed and streamline disinfection as well as supply delivery. They also help in saving healthcare providers? time and engage with their patients. The benefits of robotics in healthcare include high-quality patient care, operational efficiencies, and safe work environment, which further provide market growth. Other industries where robotics is heavily used include manufacturing, logistics, mining, and retail, among others.

Segments Overview:

The global Robotics market is segmented the component, robot type, application, and industry.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Actuators & Controllers

o Camera

o Sensors

o Infrared Detectors

o Speakers & Microphones

o Power Systems

o Others

? Software (Robotic Operating System)

o On Premises

o Cloud

? Services

o Design and Maintenance

o Robots as a Service (Managed Service)

o Consulting & Training

The hardware segment is anticipated account for the highest market share of more than 40% in 2021 owing to various technological advancements in sub-segments, such as sensors and infrared detectors, among others. The actuators and controllers sub-segment is estimated to cross a mark of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to the rising number of players investing in this sub-segment.

Similarly, the power systems segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 7,000 million during 2022 to 2030. The software segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 15.1% during the projected period owing to the rising automation. Within the services segment, the consulting and training segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

By Robot Type,

? Industrial Robots

o Articulated Robots

o SCARA

o Cobots

o Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)/ Automated Guided vehicles (AGVs)

o Others

? Delivery Robots

? Drones/UAVs

? Humanoids

? Medical Robots

? Exoskeleton

? Others

The industrial robots segment is accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to their rising use for manufacturing purposes. The drones/UAVs segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 14.9% during the projected period owing to the increasing demand for drones globally. The delivery robots segment to account for an opportunity of more than USD 13,000 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing e-commerce industry.

By Application,

? Industrial (Process Automation)

o Welding

o Painting

o Assembly

o Transport

? Commercial

o Mobility

o Security

o Cleaning

o Inspection

o Medical/ Surgery

o Training & Learning

o Emergency Response (rescue operations)

? Residential (Personal Service)

o Companionship

o Entertainment

o Medical/ Physical Assistance

o Education

o Communication/ Telepresence

o Security

? Public/ Social

o Smart Cities

o Emergency Response/ Disaster Management

The industrial (process automation) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 14.7% during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for robots for automating the manufacturing processes. Within this segment, the assembly sub segment held the largest market share in 2021. This is because the assembly stage is one of the labour intensive stages and robotics helps to ease to process.

Within the commercial segment, the inspection sub segment is estimated to account for the highest growth rate, as inspection needs to be carried out diligently, which can be efficiently carried out using robotics. In addition to this, within the residential segment holds an opportunity of over USD 3,500 million during 2022 to 2030 owing to the growing entertainment industry. The public/social segment is anticipated to generate over USD 5,000 million by 2025 owing to the growing investments in smart cities globally.

By Industry,

? Manufacturing

? Retail

? Education

? Enterprises

? Household

? Healthcare

? Warehouse & Logistics

? Media & Entertainment

? Mining, Oil & Gas

? Energy & Utility

? Agriculture

? Travel & Tourism

? Others

The manufacturing sector holds the largest market share of around 20% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for industrial robots globally. Furthermore, the travel and tourism segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate of around 16.5% during the projected period owing to the growing tourism and travel industry.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Robotics market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America region is expected to account for a market size of USD 10,000 million by 2027 owing to the increasing use of robots in various industries and presence of various market players in the region.

Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 15.2% during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of novel technologies in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan.

South Korea is leading the way in terms of robotics density with around 531 robot units per 10,000 employees. This is followed by Singapore and Japan with around 398 and 305 units, respectively. These Asian countries have some of the most advanced industries in the world. The average robot density per 10,000 employees in 69 robots units globally. Also, China is anticipated to be a key market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.

Blue Ocean Robotics

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Omron Corporation

RoboAds

Seiko Epson Corporation

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, UVD Robots, a part of Blue Ocean Robotics partnered with Ecolabs for providing Autonomous UV-C disinfection robots for combating the problem of hospital acquired infections.

