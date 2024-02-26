Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market Through the Consumer’s Lens Maximizing the Value of Observational Research | Sage, Oracle, SAP, HighRadius

The latest research report on “Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market held a market value of USD 3,628.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9,214.9 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. AP/AR Automations is a way of automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks for the accounts payable and accounts receivable team. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for better payment cycle management and issues with manual account payable options. Furthermore, adoption of cloud-based and advanced technologies in finance departments of organization are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, lack of budget in SMEs to adopt AP/AR automation are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, security & encryption concerns along with complex invoicing as well as management processes are also estimated to negatively hamper the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Issues with manual account payable options

The manual account payable options face various issues, such as, manual data entry, managing vendor invoices, missing purchase orders, problems in vendor management, slow & inefficient processing, payment errors, and maintaining manual records. By switching to AP/AR automation processes, companies can maintain digital records for all their transactions. They can also reduce their storage costs and make storing, searching, and retrieving of documents easier. Furthermore, on-cloud stored records provide security as well as regular backups. All the factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market is segmented into component, deployment, organization type, and end user.

By Component,

? Solutions

o Invoice Management

o Electronic Purchase Order

o E-Invoicing

o Approval and workflow

o ERP Integration

o Electronic Payment

o Analysis &

o Reporting

? Services

The solutions segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of more than USD 3,500 million during 2022 to 2030 to wide spectrum of solutions in demand by various industries. Within this segment, the electronic payment sub segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 11.8% over the projected period owing to their rising adoption, especially in the urban areas.

By Deployment,

? Cloud/SaaS/Web Based

? On-Premises

The cloud/SaaS/Web-Based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 11.5% over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for cloud storage options in the digital payments sector.

By Organization Type,

? Large

? SMEs

The SMEs segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR pf around 12% from 2022 to 2030, owing to increasing adoption of AP/AR Automation in these enterprises as they have limited funds and AP/AR automation can help in saving their costs in the long run.

By End User,

? BFSI

? Manufacturing

? Energy and Utilities

? Construction

? Food and Beverages

? Consumer goods and retail

? IT and Telecom

? Healthcare

? Others

The manufacturing segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.1% over the projected period owing to growing investments by government to upgrade and expand the manufacturing sector. The food & beverages segment is estimated to surpass a market size of around USD 1,000 million by 2026 owing to the continuous transactions in these sectors.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market is divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

China accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for precise accounting procedure management. India is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 13.2% owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced solutions as well as the growing BFSI sector in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market include Sage, Oracle, SAP, HighRadius, Bottomline Technologies, Nvoicepay, Kofax Inc, FinancialForce, Bill.Com, Coupa Software, YayPay Inc., Avidxchange, SK Global Software, Tradeshift, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 15%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, SAP SE acquired a majority stake of Taulia, a working capital management solutions? provider. With this, the companies aimed at providing better access to liquidity and improving their cash flows.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Technology Trend: Fully Analog vs Fully Automated; Robotic Process Automation (RPA); Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms and Natural Language Processing (NLP); Artificial Intelligence; Smart Workflow Technologies

The Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Asia Pacific AP/AR Automation Market?

