Japan Tool Steel Market Segmentation Success Stories How to Identify and Target Your Audience Effectively

The latest research report on “Japan Tool Steel Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Japan Tool Steel market held a market value of USD 182.3 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 241.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 4.5% over the projected period.

Tool Steel can be any of various alloy steels and carbon steels, and are well-suited to be converted into tools and tooling, such as dies, cutting tools, knives, and hand tools, among others. The market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for forged tool steel and growth in the automation industry. Furthermore, lucrative growth in the automotive industry is also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, consumer preference for carbide material for machine tools is expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Lucrative growth in automotive industry

Steel is a standard material of choice in the automotive industry. This is because it is cheaper as compared to the other materials and also strong. This is owing to the rising emphasis on lowering automobile emissions and improving fuel efficiency. According to PR GURU, the automotive sector consumes around 12% steel globally. The growing automotive industry due to various technological advancements, is anticipated to boost the tool steel market?s growth.

Segments Overview:

The Japan Tool Steel market is segmented into material, product, process, and application.

By Material,

? Chromium

? Tungsten

? Molybdenum

? Vanadium

The chromium segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to its high demand because it provides additional toughness. The molybdenum segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of about 5.1% over the projected period owing to its increasing demand in the construction, oil & gas, automotive, and energy industries.

By Product,

? High speed tool steels

? Cold work tool steels

? Hot work tool steels

? Plastic Mould steels

? Die steels

? Others

The cold work tool steels segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for manufacturing punching and cutting instruments. The plastic mould steels segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 5.5% over the projected period owing to their growing adoption in building roofing, insulation, windows, doors, and flooring, among others. The hot work tool steels segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 50 million by 2027 owing to their rising demand in manufacturing automotive parts.

By Process,

? Rolled

? Forged

The forged segment is estimated to generate more than USD 80 million revenue by 2026 owing to its increasing usage in defence, factory automation, aerospace, and automotive industries.

By Application,

? Automotive

? Shipbuilding

? Aerospace

? Heavy Machinery

? Other Manufacturing

The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 60% in 2021 owing to the tremendously growing automotive industry and hence the requirement of steel in this industry. The heavy machinery segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for carbon steel for manufacturing heavy machinery. The aerospace segment holds an opportunity of about USD 6 million from 2021 to 2027 owing to the rising number of players investing in the industry.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan Tool Steel market include Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., Eramet SA, Mitsubishi Hitachi Tool Engineering, Ltd., Takisawa Machine Tool, Jiangsu Tiangong Tools Co., Ltd., TPR Co., Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Buderus Edelstahl GmbH, Iwata Bolt Co., Ltd., Nikken Kosakusho Works, Ltd., GMH Gruppe, Toa Intersystem Inc., Transcontainer Ltd., and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is close to 60%.

These key players are involved in collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Voestalpine AG primarily offer products and services to automotive, railway systems, energy, mechanical engineering, aerospace, building/construction, and consumer goods. For instance, in February 2022, TPR made an additional investment in Aquarius Engines, an Israel-based startup, which develops epoch-making engines. The investment accelerated growth in both companies as strategic partners.

Report Highlights:

