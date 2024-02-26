ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market CAGR of 32%, Precision Marketing The Art of Recognizing the Importance of Market Segmentation

The latest research report on “ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market was valued at USD 375.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,982.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. Smart Cities is the application of processes, technologies, and controls to protect networks, systems, devices, data, and programs from potential cyber-attacks. Smart robots are devices that use artificial intelligence and 3D perception for assisting humans in the smart cities.

The market is majorly driven by the increased use of drones & sensors, higher government participation under smart city projects, and growing robot demand in Asia pacific region. Furthermore, the switch to industry 4.0 is increasing the demand of robot coupled with the changing socio demographic trends supporting smart robot applications, are also expected to contribute to the market growth. Despite the driving factors, the increasing infrastructural requirement restrict use of technologies like robots. Also, cyber threat and risk of robot malfunctioning is also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing number of government initiatives and PPP models for Smart Robot in Smart Cities

With the increasing number of data breaches, the demand for Smart Robot in Smart Cities solutions is also rising. For instance, in July 2021, Mishima City signed an agreement with Oracle Japan for various smart city initiatives. These initiatives are expected to benefit local businesses and citizens by solving various key social issues using digital technology. For instance, Japan has been experiencing a need for new reforms for solving many regional issues and a need to boost the appeal to potential immigrants tourists. To address this issue, the country launched the Mishima Smart City Promotion Council in 2020 for promoting the use of data held by private organizations and local government.

Segments Overview:

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is segmented into robot type, component, mobility, application, and city topography.

By Robot Type,

? Drones

? AGVs

? Service Robots

? Other Robotics/Autonomous Systems

The service robots segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 37.1% over the projected period owing to their high demand for development of smart cities. The drones segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 500 million by 2025 owing to various technological advancements.

By Component,

? Hardware

o Actuators & Controllers

o Camera

o Sensors

o Infrared Detectors

o Speakers & Microphones

o Power Systems

o Others

? Cloud (IoT) Platform & Robotic Operating System

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

? Services

The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest market share of more than 70% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for camera and sensors, among other devices. The cloud (IoT) platform and robotic operating system segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of around USD 300 Million during 2021 to 2027 owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies. The services segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 200 million by 2027.

By Mobility,

? Fixed/Stationary

? Mobile

The mobile segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 33.7% over the projected period owing to the growing investments by market players to launch mobile smart robots.

By Application,

? Administration (Smart Governance)

? Buildings

? Commercial (Enterprise)

? Construction

? Education

? Energy

? Environment

? Health

? Homes & Living

? Logistics

? Manufacturing

? Mobility (Transportation)

? Retail

? Safety & Security

? Tourism & Leisure

? Utilities (Public services)

? Waste

? Water

The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 15% owing to the increasing demand of smart robots in smart factories. The mobility (transportation) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of about 42.9% over the projected period owing to the rising demand for mobility, flexibility, and convenience in smart cities. The administration (smart governance) segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 100 million by 2026 owing to various government initiatives in the segment.

By City Topography,

? Developed

o New

o Existing

? Emerging

o New

o Existing

The developed segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 33.2% over the projected period owing to the increasing awareness regarding benefits of smart cities in developed locations. The emerging segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 500 million by 2026 owing to the growing penetration of smart robots in emerging markets.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

On regional basis, the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market is segmented into Japan and ASEAN. The Japan region accounted for the largest market share of more than 65% in 2021. This is due to the prominent presence of prominent market players in the country. ASEAN is divided into Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of ASEAN. Singapore holds the largest growth rate of 38.1% among all the ASEAN countries. This is owing to the growing government initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market include ABB Ltd., Adept technology Inc., Aethon Inc., Amazon robot, Apex Automation Inc., Aurotek Corp., Boston Dynamics Inc, Fanuc Corporation, Hanson robot Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., iRobot Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kongsberg Maritime, Kuka AG (Midea Group), Mitsubishi Robotics, OTC Daihen Inc., Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Samsung, Smart robot Holding B.V, Softbank Group Corp., Staubli, Thales Group, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation, among others.

The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 65%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021, ABB acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics Group to drive next generation of flexible automation with Autonomous Mobile Robots. The acquisition was worth USD 190 million and enhanced ABB?s product portfolio.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments ASEAN and Japan Smart City Project Investment Outlook: List of Major Projects; Cost of Component Analysis-IT/Smart Infrastructure Cost Element

List of Major Projects; Cost of Component Analysis-IT/Smart Infrastructure Cost Element Smart Cities Overview: Smart Technologies Adoption Trend in Smart Cities, By Application

Smart Technologies Adoption Trend in Smart Cities, By Application Analysis of Smart Robotics, By Technology: Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Vision Technology

The ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the ASEAN & Japan Smart Robot in Smart Robot in Smart Cities Market?

