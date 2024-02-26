Industrial Gears Market Mastery Manifesto Future-Proofing Your Business with Size Strategies

The latest research report on “Industrial Gears Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The global Industrial Gears market held a market value of USD 204,052.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 260,765.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. Industrial Gears are a system wherein the mechanical energy is transferred from one device to another. The market is expected to be driven by the rising number of installations in wind power sector and rapid growth of construction industry in developing nations is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Moreover, implementation of stringent government regulations for controlling noise pollution. Despite the driving factors, technical faults such as oil leakage and heating are likely to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Rising number of installations in wind power sector

Industrial gears are used in wind turbines for increasing the rotational speed from a low-speed main shaft to a high-speed shaft, which connects with an electrical generator. Declining cost of the wind energy coupled with the growing investments in the wind power sector are leading to the growing number of industrial gear installations in the wind power sector. This is estimated to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Industrial Gears market is segmented into product type, application, and distribution channel.

By Product Type,

? Spur Gear

? Planetary Gear

? Helical Gear

? Rack and Pinion Gear

? Worm Gear

? Bevel Gear

? Others

The spur gear segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021 owing to their advantages for providing a wide range of transmission ratio. Also, it enables efficiency and easy processing in industrial equipment, which also boosts the market growth. The planetary gear segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 5.6% over the projected period owing to its wide range of applications in steel plants, wind turbines, mining, cement, and food & beverages industry, among others. The bevel gear segment holds an opportunity of around USD 6,030.3 million during 2021 to 2027 owing to their rising use in the automobile industry.

By Application,

? Automotive

? Aviation

? Agricultural Machinery

? Construction Machinery

? Material Handling

? Mining Equipment

? Oilfield Equipment

? Power Plants

? Pulp and Paper

? Steel and manufacturing

? Others

The automotive segment is estimated to hold the largest share of more than 70% in 2021 owing to the growing automotive industry globally. The aviation segment and the oilfield equipment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of about 4.7% over the projected period owing to the rising adoption of technologically products in these industries. The construction machinery segment is estimated to surpass a revenue of USD 10,000 million by 2024 owing to the rising demand of industrial gears in manufacturing construction equipment.

By Distribution Channel,

? OEMs

? Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of about 4.7% during the projected period owing to its rising usage by manufacturers for distribution of industrial gears.

Competitive Landscape

The cumulative market share of the seven major players is more than 50%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, Stellantis N.V. increased its shareholding in GAS-Stellantis from 50% to 75% and this is set to expand the company’s presence in China. GAS Stellantis was formed in March 2010 by a joint venture between Stellantis and China Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group).

Major players in the global Industrial Gears market as per various industrial areas are as follows:

? Aircraft

o Aero Gear Incorporated

o Precipart Corporation

? Wind Power

o Itamco

o Riley Gear Corporation

o Atlas Gear Company

? Farming

o Ashoka Machine Tools Corporation

o Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

? Automobiles

o Bevel Gears India Pvt. Ltd.

o Fiat Chrysler (Stellantis NV)

o Ford

o General Motors

o Honda

o Toyota

? Construction

o Caterpillar

o Jackson Gear Company

o Cleveland Gear Company

? Agricultural Machinery

o David Brown Inc.

o Eaton

o OKUBO GEAR Co., Ltd.

? Material Handling

o Elecon Engineering Company Limited

o KHK Stock Gear

o Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc.

? Mining

o Overton Chicago Gear Corporation

o Philadelphia Gear

o Havlik International

? Industrial Machinery

o Omni G & M Corporation

o Commercial Gear & Sprocket Company, Inc.

o Gear Motions, Inc.

o ZF Friedrichshafen

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Industrial Gears market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of over 45% owing to the presence of Japan and China, which are the amongst the largest manufacturing countries globally.

North America region is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 50,000 million by 2025 owing to the rapid technological advancements. Moreover, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions are also expected to boost the market growth.

The global Industrial Gears market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Industrial Gears market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Industrial Gears market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Industrial Gears market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Gears Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Industrial Gears Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Industrial Gears Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Gears Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Gears Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Industrial Gears Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Industrial Gears Market?

