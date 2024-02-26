Europe & South East Asia (SEA) Modular Chiller Market Strategic Foresight Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Mastery

The latest research report on “Europe & South East Asia (SEA) Modular Chiller Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Europe & South East Asia (SEA) modular chiller market held a market value of USD 548.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 783.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The market volume in 2020 was around 30,423 units.

Modular chillers are small packaged chillers with which a HVAC provider can combine with other chillers in order to build a single large machine into a HVAC system. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising government spending on upgrading the public infrastructure coupled with concurrent heating & cooling ability. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding energy-efficient equipment owing to growing awareness regarding environmental degradation is also expected to fuel the market growth.

However, the high initial cost along with stringent regulations is estimated to hinder the market growth. The high initial cost includes installation cost as well as electricity consumption.

Growth Influencers:

Concurrent heating and cooling ability

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications require no idle time in modular chillers. This is because the capacity of these systems can be raised by adding a parallel module. This enables increased cooling capacity with no substantial downtime. The operator of a modular chiller can also switch to the additional parallel unit in case one unit stops working and cooling is required. Hence, concurrent cooling and heating ability is expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview

The Europe & South East Asia (SEA) modular chiller market is classified into type, demand, and application.

By Type,

• Water-Cooled

o <50kW

o 51-100kW

o 101-200kW

o 201-300kW

o >301kW

• Air-Cooled

o <50kW

o 51-100kW

o 101-200kW

o 201-300kW

o >301kW

The water-cooled segment is expected to hold the dominant market share of around 53.8% owing to its superior performance as compared to the air-cooled modular chillers. Within the water-cooled segment, <50kW segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of about 12000 units by 2022. The air-cooled segment is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 352.10 million in 2027 owing to their increasing demand in the market due to their low cost as compared to the water-cooled modular chillers. Within the air-cooled segment, the 51-100kW segment witnessed a volume CAGR of around 5.4% and the >301kW segment is expected to hit a volume of 691 units by 2027.

By Demand,

• New Market

• Replacement Market

The replacement market segment held the dominant value market share of about 65% owing to the high adoption of replacement modular chillers. The new market segment is also estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Commercial

o Corporate Offices

o Data Centers

o Public Buildings

o Mercantile & Service

o Healthcare

o Others

• Industrial

o Chemical

o Food & Beverage

o Metal Manufacturing & Machining

o Medical & Pharmaceutical

o Plastics

o Others

• Residential

o Multistorey

o Bungalows & Villas

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 50% owing to increasing usage of modular chillers in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Within this segment, the corporate offices segment is estimated witness a growth rate of 6.7% and the healthcare segment is expected to reach a market volume of 2,540 units in 2025. On the other hand, the industrial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% owing to the growing demand of modular chillers in medical & pharmaceutical industry and food & beverage industry. The medical and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 31.4 million by 2027.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

1st Cooling Inc.

AEC, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

ClimaCool Corporation

Croll Reynolds Company

Delta T Systems

Frigel Firenze S.p.A.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Haier Inc.

Hiver

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

LG Electronics

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd. (Daikin)

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Multistack, LLC.

Trane Technologies plc

WARE

The approximate market share of the seven major players is close to 59%. These market players are involved in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2021, LG launched a super convertible 5-in-1 air conditioners range which delivers hygiene and health related smart benefits.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the Europe region is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe. The South-East Asia region is classified into Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, and rest of SEA.

Within Europe, Italy held the largest value share of about 16% owing to the rising adoption of energy efficient products. Netherlands is estimated to surpass a market volume of about 824 units in 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization and growing development of new buildings in the country.

The South East Asian region is anticipated to surpass a market volume of about 2,900 thousand units in 2025 owing to the increasing energy consumption due to growing number of construction activities in the region. Furthermore, increasing awareness amongst the consumers and favourable government policies are also expected to fuel the market growth.

