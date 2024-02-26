Aluminum Casting Market Financial Constellations Projecting the Skyward Trend in Market Size | Dynacast Deutschland GmbH, Huntsman Corporation

The latest research report on “Aluminum Casting Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Aluminum Casting Market held a market value of USD 61.29 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 108.65 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market volume is estimated to account around 30,025.3 MT in 2021.

The surge in the demand for high-end automobiles, increasing inclination towards electric vehicle purchase, is fueling the growth rate of the aluminium casting industry. For instance, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the global sales of lightweight vehicles reached 17.385 million units in May 2019. Moreover, the high military investments in weapon systems that are accessible and lightweight is also a major contributor towards the growth rate.

The rising strategic intiatives boost the growth rate of the industry. For instance, in June 2021, Rio Tinto partnered with Comptech to launch aluminum alloys which can be used in advanced technologies including electric vehicles and 5G antennas. Thus, such measures drive the market growth. On the other hand, the high investment in setting up the machinery curbs the market growth to a certain extent. In addition to that, the replacement of aluminum alloys is also hindering the growth of the aluminum casting market.

Growth Influencers:

Rising military investment in lightweight weapon systems

The increasing military investment and government inclination is contributing heavily towards the growth of the aluminum casting industry. For instance, in April 2022, Landmark policy decision in India came up with indigenisation of weapons and platforms to speed up the Aatmanirbharta in defence industry in India. These weapons include highly complex systems, sensors, weapons and ammunitions, such as light weight tanks, mounted arty gun systems guided extended range (GER) rocket, next generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPV), medium range anti-ship missile (naval variant), advance light weight torpedo (ship launch), and many other such equipment. The usage of such weapons will definitely increase the demand for aluminum casting.

Growing electric vehicles market

The heavy increase in the electric vehicle sales creates demand for the aluminum casting market indirectly. Several public as well as private organizations are inclined towards purchasing electric vehicles. In 2017, Dubai purchased 200 Teslas to expand the city’s airport taxi fleet, including Model X’s. Such measures highlight the rising market which boosts the industry for aluminum castings.

Segments Overview:

The global aluminum casting market is segmented into product, methods, and industry applications.

By Product,

? Silicon

? Iron

? Copper

? Magnesium

? Zinc

The iron segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 7.1% over the forecast period. The copper segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 20 billion by 2027.

By Methods,

? Die Casting

? Permanent Mold Casting

? Investment Casting

? Sand Casting

The die casting segment held the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021 as it is the most preferred method for aluminum casting.

By Industry Application,

? Aerospace

o Commercial Transport Planes

o Airframes

o Fuselages and Wings

o Space Station Shuttles/Structures

? Construction and Architecture

o Power Grids and Electrical Transmission Lines

o High Rise Buildings

? Site Furnishings (Removable Bollard Applications)

? Food and Beverage (cans)

? Electrical and Electronics Equipment

? Automotive

o Lightweight Aluminum Frames

o Body Panels

o Engines

o Sensor and Airbag Housings

o Seat Belt Retractor Spools

o Lock Barrels

o Connectors for Autonomous Vehicles

o Steering and Braking Systems

o Others

? Agriculture

? Crankcase Housings

? Others

The automotive segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021. The electrical and electronics application segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 10 billion revenue by 2028.

Competitive Landscape

Alcast Technologies Ltd

Arkema SA

Arrmaz

BASF Corporation

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Dynacast Deutschland GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Ingevity Corporation

Kao Corporation

Kraton Corporation

MartinreaHonsel Germany GmbH

Nouryon

Sasol Limited

The key four players in the market hold approximately 25% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in December 2018, Continental, a Germany-based automaker, capitalized USD 25.65 million for setting up of a premium surface materials facility in India. This facility would possess a production capacity of 5 million square meters.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global aluminum casting market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American market for aluminum casting is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 7.85 billion during 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the Asia Pacific industry for aluminum casting is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period. In addition to that, the European region is anticipated to grow at a steady growing rate owing to the rising awareness and increasing demand.

