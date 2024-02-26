Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market CAGR of 22.4%, Segmentation Savvy A Guide to Understanding the Importance of Market Segmentation

The latest research report on “Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market held a market value of USD 17.42 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 104.89 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The autonomous last mile delivery industry held market volume of 9 million units in 2021. Autonomous last mile delivery constitutes the last stage of the courier where the parcel is sent to the end users at their doorsteps without any human intervention. The autonomous delivery is done through the usage of autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, and so on. The rise in robots, aerial delivery drones, and self-driving vehicles have contributed heavily towards the growth of the industry.

The increasing strategic initiatives by prominent players in the industry boosts the growth rate of the market. for instance, in April 2021, United Parcel Service agreed to acquire 10 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies. UPS will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network, focusing on small and medium markets. Such moves aid the market growth. In contrary, the dearth of suited infrastructure for the support of all operations is hindering the growth of the market for autonomous last mile delivery industry.

Growth Influencers:

Technological advancements in delivery vehicles

Several researchers have pointed out to the benefits of utilizing delivery vehicles in several industries, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, logistics, and many others. In light of this, many companies are partnering up to sustain their business models, activities, and service portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Zipline signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government of Nigeria to use drones in the health supply chain system. The delivery is supposed to include daily medical supplies such as blood pints and medicines and plan delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, this drives the market growth.

Demand and development of aerial delivery drones

The preference rate for aerial delivery drones is consistently increasing and is expected to grow steadily over the anticipated period. The increase is in light of the reduction of pollution through the current ground delivery options available. Moreover, the aerial delivery drones which are designed for long range can travel up to 20 kilometres on a single charge. Thus, such measures drive the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into component, robot type, vehicle type, payload, application, industry, and location/destination.

By Component.

? Hardware

o GPS

o Cameras

o Radars

o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

o Control Systems

o Chassis and Motors

o Batteries

o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

? Software

o Robotic Operating System

o Cyber Security Solutions

? Services

o Integration, Maintenance & Support

o Consulting and Training

The hardware segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. On the basis of the hardware segment, the cameras sub-segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5 billion revenue by 2028. Moreover, the software segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 23.2% over the forecast period.

By Robot Type,

? UAV/ Drones

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

o Hybrid

? UGV

o 2 Wheel

o 3 Wheel

o 4 Wheel

The UAV/drones segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 55 billion during 2022 to 2030, whereas UGV is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 billion revenue by 2024.

By Vehicle Type,

? Aerial Delivery Drones

? Self-Driving Vehicles

o Trucks

o Vans

o Others

? Ground Delivery Bots

The aerial delivery drones held the largest growth rate of around 23.1%. On the basis of self-driving vehicles, the vans sub-segment was the largest shareholder in all self-driving vehicles in 2021 owing to its high usage.

By Payload,

? < 0.5 Kgs

? 0.5 ? 2 kgs

? 2-10 Kgs

? 10-50 Kgs

? 50-100 Kgs

? 100 Kgs

The 2 to 10 kgs segment held the largest growth rate of approximately 23.3% in 2021 owing to the increased delivery rates of products in this segment.

By Application,

? Food Delivery

? Cargo Delivery

? Medical Delivery

? Postal Delivery

? Emergency Response

The food delivery segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 60 billion during 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the cargo delivery segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 22.9% over the forecast period.

By Industry,

? Retail

? E-commerce

? Hospitality

? Healthcare

? Logistics

? Postal Services

? Others

With the rising e-commerce initiatives, the e-commerce segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 20 billion revenue by 2029. On the other hand, the retail segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Location/ Destination

? Urban Delivery

? Rural Delivery

With the increasing inclination and adoption of last mile delivery services in the under-developed and developing regions, the rural delivery segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 22.9% over the anticipated period.

Competitive Landscape:

Airbus S.A.S.

Alibaba

Altitude Angel

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime Air)

BIZZBY

Boeing

Cheetah Logistics Technology

DHL International GmbH

DoorDash Inc.

Kiwibot

DroneScan

Edronic

FedEx

Fli Drone

Flirtey delivery drone

Flytrex

JD.com, Inc.

Matternet Inc.

Meituan-Dianping

Parrot Drone SAS

Pudu Technology Inc

Rakuten Inc.

Skycart Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd

Terra Drone Corporation

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

UVL Robotics

Wing Aviation LLC

Workhorse Group Inc.

Yuneec International

Zipline autonomous

The key four players in the market hold more than 20% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2021, Altitude Angel, UTM (Unified Traffic Management) technology provider, unveiled its Guardian, UTM Enterprise platform which will be utilized by three consortiums trialing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations in India.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American market for autonomous last mile delivery held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021 owing to the increasing strategic activities by prominent players.

In addition to that, the European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising awareness regarding this area. Moreover, the Latin American and Middle Eastern & African region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

