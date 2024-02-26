Laboratory Robotics Market Uncharted Territory Techniques for Deep Understanding through Observational Research

The latest research report on “Laboratory Robotics Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Laboratory Robotics Market held a market value of USD 270.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 494 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS352

Using robotics technology to conduct scientific research and experimentation in a secure setting without the intrusion of human hands is the general definition of laboratory robotics. Businesses have started adopting robotic technology for crucial process applications due to the growing requirement to safeguard the safety of manual workers and the implementation of strict regulatory norms in laboratories. Robots are also very efficient and maintain accuracy and precision. Robotics adoption is being fueled by these forces in laboratories all around the world. The expansion of the market under study is being constrained by the high costs of robotic equipment as well as the low importance given to automation in small to medium-sized labs.

The market will expand as a result of these and other factors, including increased R&D activities, rising lab automation technology usage, and an increase in the number of novel product releases. As businesses started focusing on accelerating the diagnosis and research activities for successful drug discovery, the demand for laboratory robotics gradually increased to a high. For instance, UVD Robot unveiled a range of fully autonomous ultraviolet (UV) disinfection robots that can efficiently disinfect places like hospitals, airports, schools, and other places within minutes. On the other hand, limitations on adaptability and the high initial cost of laboratory robots may restrain market expansion.

Growth Influencers:

Surging investments of R&D in pharmaceutical industry

Due to the huge investments that industry titans are making in R&D, the global market for laboratory robotics is predicted to increase favourably over the next years. For instance, in October 2022, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in India signed a research and engineering cooperation agreement with the National Robotarium, the largest AI and robotics research facility in the UK. The collaboration will enable TCS to collaborate closely with the new centre on innovative ideas.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS352

Growing demand for process automation for various industrial verticals

Laboratory robots simplify repetitious tasks like labelling tubes and checking samples. In addition to reducing the physical strain on the staff, it also saves the lab space and money. Scientists at the University of Central Florida (UCF) stated their plans to use artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug screening to speed up the creation of life-saving medications in September 2022. The method can obtain promising medication candidates with 97% accuracy. Therefore, the market for laboratory robotics will expand due to the increasing use of technology in drug research.

Segments Overview:

The global laboratory robotics market is segmented into type, application, and end user.

By Type,

? Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics

? Biological Laboratory Robotics

? Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics

? Molecular Laboratory

? Others

The biological laboratory robotics segment is estimated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 65 million from 2022 to 2030. The pharmaceutical laboratory robotics segment is likely to hold the highest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

By Application,

? Drug Discovery

? Clinical Diagnosis

? Microbiology Solutions

? Genomics Solutions

? Proteomics Solutions

The drug discovery segment held more than 35% of the market share in 2021. The clinical diagnosis segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 100 million by 2025 in terms of revenue.

By End User,

? Clinical Laboratories

? Research Laboratories

? Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

? Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

? Research and Academic Institutes

? Forensic Laboratories

? Environmental Testing Laboratories

? Food and Beverage Industry

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Free Sample Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS352

Competitive Landscape

AB Controls

Aerotech

Anton Paar

Aurora Biomed

Biosera

Chemspeed Technologies

Cleveland Automation Engineering

Hamilton Robotics

HighRes Biosolutions

Hudson Robotics

Labman

PerkinElmer Inc.

Protedyne (LabCorp)

Siemens AG

ST Robotics

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric

The top five players in the market held around 60% market share. The companies operating in the market are thriving to sustain in the industry. For instance, the PerkinElmer generated 38% of its revenue from the Americas region. In addition to that, the life sciences business of Tecan Group amounted to 56% of its generated revenue. In addition to that, in May 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Charles River Laboratories, Inc. have joined the Multiply Labs-founded robotic cell therapy manufacturing consortium. Cytiva and UCSF were the first members. Members of the Consortium are highly skilled in a variety of cell therapy manufacturing methods. The multidisciplinary Consortium’s objective is to create and validate an industrial-scale robotic manufacturing system that complies with cGMP standards and can produce gene-modified cell treatments.

The clinical laboratories segment is projected to holds an opportunity of more than USD 35 million from 2022 to 2030. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share of close to 30% in 2021.

For Further Information Regarding this Report: Request a Free Sample @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS352

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Regional Overview

By region, the global laboratory robotics market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North American laboratory robotics market held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 7,461.1 million. The North American market is estimated to grow fastest with a CAGR of more than 7.5%.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS352

The global laboratory robotics market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global laboratory robotics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global laboratory robotics market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of laboratory robotics

Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of laboratory robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in laboratory robotics tools

The global laboratory robotics market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global laboratory robotics market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global laboratory robotics market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global laboratory robotics market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global laboratory robotics market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global laboratory robotics market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global laboratory robotics market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global laboratory robotics market?

Report Highlights:

Introduction: Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions.

Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions. Market Dynamics: Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains.

Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains. Supply Chain Disruptions: Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade.

Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade. Price Fluctuations and Shipping Costs: Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies.

Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies. Digital Transformation: Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility.

Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility. Strategic Adaptations for Resilienc e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions.

e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions. Regional Analysis : Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures.

: Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures. Market Opportunities: Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution.

Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution. Strategic Recommendations for Stakeholders: Tailored advice for entrepreneurs, CEOs, and industry leaders on navigating the post-pandemic market landscape, focusing on risk mitigation and strategic investments.

Request full Report: @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS352

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean stands as a preeminent provider of market research reports within the industry. Renowned globally, we are acclaimed for delivering insightful and informative research reports. Our commitment lies in furnishing clients with a comprehensive blend of both quantitative and qualitative research outcomes. As an integral component of our expansive global network and thorough industry coverage, we offer an in-depth reservoir of knowledge that empowers strategic and well-informed business decisions. Our approach integrates cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and our proprietary research models, all underpinned by years of expertise. This synergy allows us to craft essential details and facts that consistently surpass expectations.

Connect with Us:

Report Ocean:

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Visit Our News Website: https://reportocean.com

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Email: sales@reportocean.com