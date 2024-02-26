Construction Glass Market Invisible Threads Techniques for Deep Understanding in Consumer Behavior Weaving | Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, AGNORA, Nippon Sheet Glass

The latest research report on “Construction Glass Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Construction Glass Market held a market value of USD 105.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 190.3 billion by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. The industry of construction glass has been gaining traction over the past few years owing to the ever-changing needs of the customers and increase in aesthetics in homes. Moreover, the rising application in construction industry, and the rise of real estate directly fuels the growth of the construction glass market.

In addition to that, the increasing investments by top players fuel the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2019, Saint-Gobain launched a flat glass float production line in India. Thus, such moves boost the industry growth. On the other hand, there is a huge concern regarding the environment in relation to the carbon dioxide emissions. There are many regulations being set to streamline the carbon dioxide emissions.

Growth Influencers:

Growing Demand from Construction Industry

With the ever-increasing lifestyle of people, and work from home environment, many people are focusing on remodeling their homes. In addition to that, the builders and interior designers are focused on providing customers aesthetic designs for houses. Lately, contemporary architecture with glass is an emerging focus in the country such as India. India is also ranked as one of the largest consumers of glass in construction. The face of glass market in India has revolutionized with the start of simple glass trading has now given way to firms involved with, manufacturing of various products like sheet glass, art glass processing double glazed glass, and others.

In addition to that, there is a high demand of safety glasses. Glass facades, including bolted glazing, curtain walling, spider glazing are being preferred by a lot of architects for manufacturing houses. The recyclable nature, durability, noise control, low maintenance, resistance to corrosion, and acoustical comforts are some of the driving elements for increasing demand.

Segments Overview:

The global construction glass market is segmented into type, composition, manufacturing process, application, and sales channel.

By Type,

? Annealed glass

? Toughened glass

? Heat strengthened glass

? Energy efficient Glass

? Extra clean / Self-cleaning Glass

? Sheet Glass

? Laminated Glass

? Chromatic Glass

? Patterned Glass

? Tinted Glass

? Insulated Glazed Units

? Others

The extra clean or self-cleaning glass segment held the highest growth rate of 9.52% over the forecast period. Moreover, the laminated glass segment is expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 14 billion over the forecast period.

By Composition,

? Borosilicate

? Glass fiber

? Silica

? Sodium potassium carbonate

? Lead

? Others

The borosilicate segment held the highest revenue of USD 30.9 billion in 2021 owing to its high demand.

By Manufacturing Process,

? Float Process

? Rolled/Sheet Process

The float process segment held the largest share of more than 70% in 2021.

By Application,

? Walls (Facades)

? Shop Fronts

? Public places

? Skylights

? Aquariums

? Bridges

? ICU’s

? Meeting Rooms

? Fire Resistant Doors

? Others

The walls segment held the largest share of more than 40% in 2021 with highest CAGR of 7.56% over the anticipated period.

By Sales Channel,

? Manufacturers

? Retail Stores

The manufacturers segment is projected to grow at the highest rate of 7.23% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global construction glass market include Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, AGNORA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, China Glass Holdings Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Gulf Glass Industries, Guardian Industries Corp., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd.

The chief ten players in the market hold approximately 70% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, to sustain in the industry. For instance, in January 2022, China Glass Holdings Limited and Stewart Engineers announced the completion of an acquisition through China Glass?s associated company of the equity interest previously owned by Stewart in the Orda Glass Complex, resulting in 100 percent ownership by the Chinese company.

In addition to that, firms, namely, Central Glass Co., Ltd are aiming on the revenue generation through several segments of construction glasses. For instance, the company earned around 29% annual revenue through architectural glass segment in 2021. Such moves create high opportunities for the market growth.

Regional Overview

By region, the global construction glass market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific industry for construction glass held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 with a revenue of USD 4.4 billion. The regional market was also accounted to be the fastest growing with a growth rate of more than 7.73% over the anticipated period.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

The global construction glass market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration : Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players Market Development : The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification : Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Landscape Assessment : Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global construction glass market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global construction glass market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation : The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments Pricing Analysis : Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of construction glass

: Pricing analysis of various components used in the manufacturing of construction glass Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in construction glass tools

The global construction glass market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global construction glass market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global construction glass market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global construction glass market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global construction glass market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global construction glass market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global construction glass market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global construction glass market?

Report Highlights:

