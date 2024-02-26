Industrial Controls Market Observing Change Maximizing the Value of Evolving Consumer Behavior | Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc.

The latest research report on “Industrial Controls Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Industrial Controls Market held a market value of USD 203.6 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 326.6 billion by the year 2030. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market volume is accounted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the predicted period.

Industrial controls are necessary in manufacturing markets for proper system and process mechanisms. The industrial controls market is growing tremendously at the rate of 5.5% owing to the increasing focus smart factories, coupled with investments in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, the surge in mass production demand has also increased the growth in the industrial controls industry. Furthermore, the rising demand for industrial controls has also pushed companies to expand their presence in the industry. For instance, in September 2020, Dover Corporation, an American conglomerate manufacturer of industrial products, acquired XanTec Steuerungs und EDV-Technik (Maag). The acquisition enhanced Maag?s automation solutions with IoT-enabled technology.

On contrary, the vulnerability of industrial controls to the ever-increasing cyber-attacks is decreasing the market growth to a certain limit.

Growth Influencers: Increasing focus towards smart factories

The rising inclination towards smart cities and smart factories is driving the growth for industrial controls. For instance, according to National Smart Cities Investment Guide of the International Data Corporation (IDC), global investment in smart city projects is total nearly USD 124 billion in 2020, a rise of 18.9% over 2019. Smart factories require top-notch industrial controls and the companies operating in the industry are providing products of high value, thus fueling the market growth.

Rising investments in R&D for manufacturing innovation

The research carried out by public agencies in the field of manufacturing has increased demand for top-notch industrial controls. For instance, Europe-based companies surged investments in research and development in ICT by 7.2%. Several companies have started investing wisely to match the value advantage in this sector.

Segments Overview:

The global industrial controls market is segmented into components, type, network component, and end user.

By Components,

? IT and OT

? Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

? Remote Thermal Unit (RTU)

? Control Loop

? Industrial Automation and Control System (IACS)

? Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

? Human Machine Interface (HMI)

? Master Thermal Unit (MTU)

? Intelligent Electronic Device (IED)

The IT and OT segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. The intelligent electronic device segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 25 billion revenue by 2025. In addition to that, the industrial automation and control system segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the anticipated period.

By Type,

? Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

? Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

? Process Control System

? Safety Instrumented System

? Energy Management System

The supervisory control and data acquisition and distributed control systems segments accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2021. The process control system segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 6.2% over the anticipated period.

By Network Component,

? Fieldbus

? Communication Router

? Firewall

? MODEMS

? Remote Access Points

The fieldbus segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 100 billion revenue by 2029. On the other hand, the remote access points is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

By End User,

? Oil and Gas

? Chemical

? Pharmaceutical

? Food and Beverage

? Medical Device

? Automotive

? Aerospace and Defence

? Others

The aerospace and defence segment is likely to hold an opportunity of more than USD 12 billion during 2022 to 2030. The automotive segment held the largest market share of more than 25% in 2021. Moreover, the food and beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global industrial controls market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European industry for industrial controls held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021 owing to the increasing industrialization in the Western countries of Europe, including Germany, UK and France.

The Asia Pacific industry for industrial controls is growing at a steady rate and is expected to surge during the forecast period due to the rising R&D spend in the manufacturing sector by top companies operating in the region.

Competitive Landscape

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The prominent four players in the market hold approximately 45% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, expansions, in order to produce a competitive edge against their counterparts. For instance, in October 2021, Emerson Electric Co. entered into a definitive agreement with AspenTech to contribute two of their industrial software businesses, namely OSI Inc. and Geological Simulation Software business, to the combined company.

