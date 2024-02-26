Taiwan esports player wins Capcom Cup X US$1 million 1st place prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese esports athlete has captured the US$1 million first-place prize in the Capcom Cup X tournament.

In the Grand Final of "Street Fighter 6" Taiwanese player Kagami (ID: UMA327) defeated the skilled Hong Kong player Chris Wong (黃育祥) on Monday (Feb. 26), securing the championship and successfully taking home a prize of US$1 million (NT$31.5 million), reported Saiga NAK.

Advancing to the round of 16 as the group leader, Kagami successively defeated Mexican player Kusanagi, South Korean player Leshar, and narrowly won 3-2 against Wong, securing a spot in the championship match. Facing Wong advanced from the losing bracket playing the character Luke, and Kagami defeated his opponent with the female character Juri in a straight 3-0 victory, securing his status as the first "Street Fighter 6" champion.

When asked in a post-match interview how much support he had received from the community in Taiwan, Kagami thanked the whole fighting game community in Taiwan and his family and friends for their support, which enabled him to win the championship. Kagami said that when the organization announced the top prize of US$1 million, "I knew I had the championship in the bag."

After Kagami received his check for US$1 million, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, President and COO of Capcom took to the stage to announce that "CAPCOM CUP XI" will also offer a grand prize of US$1 million. Tournaments to compete in the main event will begin in June 2024 in venues across the globe.

Video of the competition and awards ceremony: