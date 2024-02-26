Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan esports player wins Capcom Cup X US$1 million 1st place prize

Esports athlete UMA became 1st 'Street Fighter 6' champion in Capcom Cup X

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/26 17:45
Kagami receives 1st place trophy. (YouTube, Capcom Fighters JP screenshot)

Kagami receives 1st place trophy. (YouTube, Capcom Fighters JP screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese esports athlete has captured the US$1 million first-place prize in the Capcom Cup X tournament.

In the Grand Final of "Street Fighter 6" Taiwanese player Kagami (ID: UMA327) defeated the skilled Hong Kong player Chris Wong (黃育祥) on Monday (Feb. 26), securing the championship and successfully taking home a prize of US$1 million (NT$31.5 million), reported Saiga NAK.

Advancing to the round of 16 as the group leader, Kagami successively defeated Mexican player Kusanagi, South Korean player Leshar, and narrowly won 3-2 against Wong, securing a spot in the championship match. Facing Wong advanced from the losing bracket playing the character Luke, and Kagami defeated his opponent with the female character Juri in a straight 3-0 victory, securing his status as the first "Street Fighter 6" champion.

When asked in a post-match interview how much support he had received from the community in Taiwan, Kagami thanked the whole fighting game community in Taiwan and his family and friends for their support, which enabled him to win the championship. Kagami said that when the organization announced the top prize of US$1 million, "I knew I had the championship in the bag."

After Kagami received his check for US$1 million, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, President and COO of Capcom took to the stage to announce that "CAPCOM CUP XI" will also offer a grand prize of US$1 million. Tournaments to compete in the main event will begin in June 2024 in venues across the globe.

Video of the competition and awards ceremony:
eSports
eSports athletes
Capcom
Capcom Cup
Street Fighter
Street Fighter 6
video game
video games
gamers

RELATED ARTICLES

GenG apologizes to China for calling Taiwan 'overseas country'
GenG apologizes to China for calling Taiwan 'overseas country'
2023/12/21 12:38
Godtone calls Toyz 'drug-dealing dog' on live Taipei award show
Godtone calls Toyz 'drug-dealing dog' on live Taipei award show
2023/12/05 10:43
2023 Taipei Game Show to showcase over 200 new video games
2023 Taipei Game Show to showcase over 200 new video games
2023/01/20 17:36
Taiwanese grandma battles in League of Legends e-sports tourney
Taiwanese grandma battles in League of Legends e-sports tourney
2022/12/23 13:12
Taiwan surges to No.15 in the world for 5G speed
Taiwan surges to No.15 in the world for 5G speed
2022/02/18 17:48