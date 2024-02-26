Taiwan’s MediaTek introduces T300 5G RedCap platform for IoT, low power devices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fabless Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Monday (Feb. 26) announced the newest addition to its 5G RedCap lineup, the T300 platform for IoT applications at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

The T300 is a 5G RedCap radio frequency (RF) chip designed with the company’s M60 modem, which supports the 3GPP Release 17 standard, the company said. RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities meant for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, cheaper costs, and lower bandwidth requirements.

The new platform has a simplified antenna design with integrated RF to extend battery life for 5G devices.

The M60 modem reduces power consumption by up to 60% compared to LTE Cat-4 alternatives and up to 70% compared to existing 5G eMMB solutions. T300 has downlink peak rates of 227 Mbps and uplink peak rates of 122 Mbps.

Its 3GPP Release 17 standard 5G modem supports energy efficiency enhancements, including paging early indication, UE subgrouping, transmission range switch while idle, PDCCH monitoring adaption, and radio link monitoring while active, MediaTek said. The platform also comes with an 800 MHz CPU.

The company said it is working with infrastructure and operator partners to connect to 5G SA networks and carry out voice-over New Radio (NR) calls and data transmissions using the T300.

MWC 2024 is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 26-29.