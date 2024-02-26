Alexa
Free YouBike rides to return to Taipei

First 30 minutes free for public share bikes starting Wednesday

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/26 15:58
YouBike users are pictured in this file photo. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — YouBikes will be free for the first 30 minutes of travel in Taipei City beginning on Wednesday (Feb. 28), the city’s transport bureau said on Monday.

The free rides will be rolled out on the same day as a YouBike expansion and green transport project is launched in the capital city, per CNA. Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) is set to attend a press conference on Tuesday to promote the city’s plan to reduce carbon emissions by 40% and achieve a 70% utilization rate for green transport options.

According to YouBike’s website, there are 1,336 docking stations for the public to share bikes throughout Taipei, up from 100 in 2013. The bike-sharing service has over 12,600,000 users throughout Taiwan and has totaled over 786,000,000 trips.
