HCFO-1233zd Market Pioneering Progress Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Expertise | Arkema S.A., Beijing Yuji Science & Technology Co

The Global HCFO 1233zd market held a market value of USD 28.56 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 43.52 Million by the year 2027.

The Global HCFO 1233zd market held a market value of USD 28.56 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 43.52 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market volume for HCFO-1233zd was 6,173.4 tons in 2020.

HCFO 1233zd or hydrochlorofluoroolefins is unsaturated short-chain olefins. It is used as an alternative to the saturated hydrofluorocarbons as refrigerants, owing to their ultra-low global warming potential. The market is majorly driven by the government approval for HCFO-1233zd(E). Furthermore, the rising applications of HCFO-1233zd and the rising focus of market players on the product are also factors leading to a positive influence on the market.

Growth Influencers:

Government approval for HCFO-1233zd(E)

HCFO-1233zd(E) is a class 1 refrigerant. It is non-flammable. According to the 4th Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC), HCFO-1233zd(E) has an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 4.5. This leads to the fact, theoretically, even if this compound can lead to local stratospheric ozone depletion, its magnitude is very low, due to the short atmospheric lifetime. It does not accumulate in the atmosphere. Therefore, the low or negligible impact of HCFO-1233zd(E) has led to its approval by the government of different countries and hence, has increased its demand in various industries. This is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Recognitions for HCFO-1233zd

Due to their ultra-low GWPs, low or non-flammability, and energy efficiency, HCFO-1233zd are becoming the refrigerants of choice for large chillers. For this, HCFO-1233zd(E) centrifugal chillers from 3 different manufacturers have also received environment awards. For instance, in Dubai, it received the Middle East North Africa (MENA) Green Building Product of the Year award in the Energy Management category. In Japan, it received the Environment Ministers Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity. In the United States, it was named one of the Top 10 Products for 2020 at the Greenbuild conference in Atlanta. Such recognitions are increasing the popularity of HCFO-1233zd, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global HCFO 1233zd market is segmented into product form, application, and end use industry.

By Product Form

Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E)

Cis-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-Z)

The trans-1-chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E) segment accounts for the largest share of the market. This is due to the rising focus of market players on this product owing to its negligible negative impact on the environment.

By Application

Insulation Foam Blowing Agents

Refrigerants

Centrifugal Chillers

Cleaning Agent

Degreasing

Others

The insulation foam blowing agents segment accounted for the largest share of more than 50% owing to the high adoption of HCFO-1233zd in industries as insulation foam blowing agents. On the other hand, the cleaning agent segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

By End Use Industry

Food or Beverage

Mechanical

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others

The food or beverage segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing use of HCFO-1233zd in the food and beverage industry as refrigerants and other cooling agents. Whereas, the electric and electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Arkema S.A.

Beijing Yuji Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Central Glass Co., Ltd

Chemours Company

Danfoss

GAB Neumann

Honeywell International

Navin Fluorine

The cumulative market share of the three major players is near about 68%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, Arkema acquired Agiplast, a manufacturer of high-performance polymers, especially fluoropolymers and polyamides. With this, the company enhanced its presence in the Italian market.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global HCFO 1233zd market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 30% in the global market owing to the presence of major market players in the region. Also, the government in the United States, as well as Canada, is focusing on investing in products that are sustainable from an environmental perspective.

The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the favourable government initiatives. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the rising focus of market players in this region. For instance, in February 2021, Arkema announced further investments to expand its fluoropolymer production capacities in Changshu, China in 2022. It is expected to expand these capacities by 35%. Such strategic initiatives boost market growth.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

