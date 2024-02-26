Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market CAGR of 32.1%, Future-Ready Formulas A Guide to Market Size Strategies for Business Resilience

The latest research report on “Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market was valued at USD 155.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,014.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are a special category of carbon materials known as one-dimensional materials. Growth in demand in end-use industries and an increase in demand for renewable energy sources are the driving factors for global single-wall carbon nanotubes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, several studies are being conducted to test the use of carbon nanomaterials, such as CD, GO, GQD, fullerene, and CNT, among others, due to their capability to inhibit RNA type virus, biocompatibility, and low toxicity. This has positively impacted the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth Influencers:

Growth in demand in end-use industries

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are being increasingly used in various industries. Its applications include energy storage, advanced electrodes, conductive films & coatings, wearable electronics, solar, thermal interface materials, catalyst supports, structural materials, sensors, and biomedical applications, among others. They are being used widely as the most basic building block of these systems. Because of their nanoscale diameters and complete nanocarbon structure, they prove to be excellent conductors. Furthermore, their thermal as well as electrical conductivity along with their superior mechanical properties, make them ideal for cutting-edge advanced materials applications. Therefore, increasing demand in these industries boosts market growth.

Increase in demand for renewable energy sources

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are increasingly in demand for manufacturing solar cells. Semiconducting materials that convert light into electricity, are used for manufacturing solar cells. Single-wall carbon nanotubes have the potential to be used in these solar cells. They are also known to outperform multi-walled carbon nanotubes at low densities, because of their difference in their optical transmittance for the same current density. These factors are increasing the demand for single-wall carbon nanotubes in renewable energy sources, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market is segmented into type, synthesis process, application, and end-users.

By Type

Armchair Form Carbon Nanotube

Zigzag Form Carbon Nanotube

Chiral Form Carbon Nanotube

The armchair form carbon nanotube segment accounts for the largest share of more than 45% due to its increasing demand in various industries. The chiral form nanotube segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By Synthesis Process,

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Others

The chemical vapor deposition segment accounted for the largest share owing to its high adoption. On the other hand, the high-pressure carbon monoxide segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.1%.

By Application,

Conductive Adhesives

Conductive Polymer Composites

Fire Retardant Plastics

Li ion Battery Electrodes

Metal Matrix Composites

Structural Polymer Composites

Sensor Applications

Others

The conductive polymer composites segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 42% as single-wall carbon nanotubes are mostly used for this application. The sensor applications segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate.

By End-Users,

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy

Chemicals

Sporting Goods & Leisure products

Biomedical

Other Industrial Applications

The electronics and semiconductors segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for single-wall carbon nanotubes in this segment. The biomedical segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

Arkema SA

Arry International Group Limited

Carbon Solutions, Inc

Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc

Cheap Tubes Inc.

Cnano Technology Limited

Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Klean Industries Inc.

Nano-C Inc.

Nanocyl SA

NanoLab Inc

Nanoshel LLC

OCSiAl

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

KH Chemicals

Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd

Raymor

The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 65%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2020, Swan Chemical Inc. was signed as a North American distribution partner for Molecular Rebar in Oil products, hence reinforcing carbon nanotube additives for rubber. This strengthened its position in North America.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% in the global market. This is because the Asia Pacific region is one of the leading manufacturers as well as consumers of carbon nanotubes. The region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North American region is anticipated to grow at the second-fastest growth rate. The European and Latin American regions are also estimated to demonstrate significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

