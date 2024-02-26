Fiberglass Market Sculpting Success Identifying and Targeting Your Audience with Market Segmentation | AGY Holding Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International

The latest research report on “Fiberglass Market” by Report Ocean offers a comprehensive understanding of the market, considering various factors such as demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements specific to the market under study.

The Global Fiberglass Market was valued at USD 13,155.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18,648.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Fiberglass is one of the most common types of fiber-reinforced plastic using glass fiber. It can be flattened into a sheet, woven into glass cloth, or arranged randomly.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing use of fiberglass composite in the automotive & construction industry, rising demand for composite components, and the strict regulation for emission control favor fiberglass over other materials. Furthermore, the rising number of wind energy capacity installations is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The instability of raw material pricing along with the improper disposal techniques for recycling glass wool is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Also, the manufacturing process of fiberglass is complex as well as capital-intensive, which also hampers the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many end-user industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction to stop their production, which has decreased the demand for fiberglass, hence negatively affecting the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increase in use of fiberglass composite in the construction and automotive industry

Fiberglass is extensively used in the automotive industry owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio. Vehicles manufactured using high-strength and low-weight materials provide higher mileage and also enhance fuel efficiency. The application of fiberglass for improving fuel efficiency also helps automotive manufacturers for meeting the strict regulations imposed on the industry for reducing carbon dioxide emissions. In the construction industry, fiberglass is used as a wall covering for decoration, finishing of walls, fire protection, and renovation of ceilings & walls. These factors boost market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global fiberglass market is segmented based on the type, form, manufacturing process, resin, and industry.

By Type

A- Glass Fiber

C- Glass Fiber

D- Glass Fiber

E- Glass Fiber

Advantex Glass Fiber

ECR Glass Fiber

AR Glass Fiber

R- Glass Fiber

S2 Glass Fiber

M- Glass Fiber

Z- Glass Fiber

The E-glass fiber is expected to hold the largest market share of about 21% owing to its cost efficiency and low weight. It is also corrosion-resistant and has numerous applications in industries such as marine, electronics & electrical, and wind energy. The ECR glass fiber segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, while the D-glass fiber segment surpasses a value of USD 1,708.5 million by 2025.

By Form

Tow

Veil mats

Woven fabrics

Chopped strand mat

Tape

Rope

Cloth

Others

The tow segment is estimated to dominate the market with around 29% owing to the high demand for fiberglass in tow form. The chopped strand mat segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.9%. The tape segment is anticipated to cross the cloth segment by 2023 and become the sixth-largest contributing segment.

By Manufacturing Process

Continuous Filament

Staple Filament

The continuous filament segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its increasing adoption for the manufacturing of fiberglass.

By Resin

Polyester

Vinyl esters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Others

The polyester segment held the largest market share of around 38% owing to its high usage, while the epoxy segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% owing to the strong bond it can create as compared to other resins.

By Industry

Aircraft and Aerospace

Construction Industry

Consumer Goods

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Electrical devices

Marine Industry

Automobile Industry

The construction industry segment is estimated to hold the dominant market share of over 30% due to its high usage in a varied range of building applications, such as walls, roofs, ladders, windows, and panels. The aircraft & aerospace segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.7% and the marine industry is anticipated to hold a market value of around USD 1,210.4 million by 2025.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the all industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the all market sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

Competitive Landscape

AGY Holding Corp

Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company

CertainTeed Corporation

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Johns Manville Corp.

Jushi Co., Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Owens Corning

PFG Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

The cumulative market share of the nine major players is near about 55%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Owens Corning acquired Vliepa GmbH, a building materials products company. This strengthened Owens Cornings position in the nonwovens portfolio for catering to its European customers in a better way and accelerating the growth of the construction and building products portfolio.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global fiberglass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of around 52% in the global market owing to the rising automotive and construction sectors in the region. Also, the increasing industrialization in countries such as India, Japan, and China is estimated to contribute to the market growth. The Middle East & African region witnessed a growth rate of about 5.8% owing to the growing automobile sector in the region.

Table of Content:

Introduction

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Market Share

Company Profiles

Market Opportunities and Future Trends

Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Report Highlights:

Introduction: Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions.

Overview of the global container shipping market pre-COVID-19, setting the stage for an in-depth analysis of pandemic-induced disruptions. Market Dynamics: Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains.

Examination of the initial downturn in demand for container shipping as global lockdowns took effect, followed by a surge in demand for essential goods, exposing the vulnerabilities and resilience of supply chains. Supply Chain Disruptions: Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade.

Insight into the logistical challenges, including port congestion, container shortages, and imbalances that plagued the industry, and their implications on global trade. Price Fluctuations and Shipping Costs: Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies.

Analysis of the factors contributing to soaring freight rates and their impact on global commerce and logistics strategies. Digital Transformation: Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility.

Exploration of how the crisis accelerated digital adoption within the industry, enhancing efficiency in container booking, tracking, and supply chain visibility. Strategic Adaptations for Resilienc e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions.

e: Recommendations for stakeholders on building more robust and flexible supply chains, leveraging lessons learned during the pandemic to mitigate future disruptions. Regional Analysis : Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures.

: Detailed examination of how different regions were affected by and responded to the crisis, including the role of government regulations and safety measures. Market Opportunities: Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution.

Identification of emerging opportunities within the sector, including increased e-commerce demand and the critical role of containers in vaccine distribution. Strategic Recommendations for Stakeholders: Tailored advice for entrepreneurs, CEOs, and industry leaders on navigating the post-pandemic market landscape, focusing on risk mitigation and strategic investments.

